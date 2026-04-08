New York, New York and London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - VettaFi, a differentiated index provider with modern distribution solutions and a subsidiary of TMX Group, is pleased to announce its collaboration with HANetf on the launch of the Nuclear Renaissance UCITS ETF (NYSE: NUKZ). The product, which launched on April 2, 2026, tracks the VettaFi Nuclear Renaissance Index (NUKZX) and provides European investors with exposure to the global nuclear industry.

A diversified approach to nuclear energy

Unlike strategies that focus solely on uranium as a commodity, the VettaFi Nuclear Renaissance Index provides a diversified, ecosystem-wide view. The index captures four primary segments essential to the nuclear renaissance:

Fuel: Companies involved in uranium enrichment and processing.

Companies involved in uranium enrichment and processing. Construction and Services: Engineering and infrastructure firms building the reactors of tomorrow and maintaining the global reactor fleet.

Engineering and infrastructure firms building the reactors of tomorrow and maintaining the global reactor fleet. Advanced Reactors: Innovators developing next-generation technologies, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs).

Innovators developing next-generation technologies, including Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). Utilities: Power providers operating nuclear plants to meet the surging electricity demands of global electrification and AI data centers.

Global expansion and index rebrand

This launch highlights VettaFi's continued global expansion into Europe and the strategic rebranding of the nuclear index to the VettaFi name following the acquisition of a suite of indices from Range Fund Holdings and North Shore Indices. By providing the underlying benchmark for NUKZ, VettaFi is bringing the same institutional-grade capabilities and successful thematic framework from the U.S. market to the European ETF ecosystem.

Listing information

The ETF was listed on April 2, 2026, on Xetra and Borsa Italiana, with a London Stock Exchange listing to follow

About HANetf: HANetf is Europe's largest provider of white-label ETFs and ETC/Ps, providing asset managers across the world with a full white-label operational, regulatory, distribution and marketing solution to successfully launch and manage UCITS ETF and ETC/Ps. For investors, HANetf offers products geared to benefit from themes shaping the future. From the future of energy and drive for sustainability, to the future of defence, technology, recycled gold, active strategies, and many more.

About VettaFi

VettaFi is a differentiated index provider, helping asset managers across the globe build and grow their product suites. With an industry-leading index platform, it partners with issuers to develop innovative investment solutions and bring them to market. Beyond that, its modern distribution solutions help clients scale products and achieve success.

For more information, please visit: www.VettaFi.com

VettaFi LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TMX Group Limited (TMX Group). For more information about TMX Group, please visit: www.tmx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291597

Source: VettaFi