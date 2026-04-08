New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Churchwell Insurance today announced its sponsorship of the Centri Capital Conference, taking place at Nasdaq in New York City.

The Centri Capital Conference is a high-impact gathering of CEOs, CFOs, investors, and advisors focused on the evolving capital markets landscape, including IPO readiness, SPAC transactions, and the realities of operating in the public markets. The event will also feature a live showcase of public companies.

As part of the program, Michael Blankenship, host of The SPAC Podcast, and Derek Kearns, SPAC Practice Leader at Centri, will join Chaz Churchwell to break down the SPAC and de-SPAC process, current market trends, and what it takes to execute successfully and perform under public market scrutiny. Chaz Churchwell, founder of Churchwell Insurance, SPAC Chairman & COO, and host of The DESPAC Podcast, built the platform to help private companies win by simplifying the SPAC and de-SPAC journey, giving leadership teams the clarity to navigate the transaction, the confidence to execute, and the discipline to perform with excellence as public companies.

"Everyone in this market is focused on how to create value," said Churchwell. "We focus on helping leadership teams protect it. As companies enter the public markets, the exposure changes immediately, and the cost of getting it wrong can be significant."

Churchwell Insurance will be on-site throughout the conference to connect with executives, investors, and advisors navigating the transition to and realities of public company life. The firm looks forward to engaging with industry peers, spending time with existing clients, and building new relationships across the capital markets ecosystem.

Companies and investors interested in presenting, attending, or sponsoring the Centri Capital Conference can learn more here: www.CentriConsulting.com/capital-conference.

About Churchwell Insurance

Churchwell Insurance, a veteran-owned firm, protects IPO-stage and public companies from high-stakes liability exposure across the full lifecycle. Leveraging our proprietary AI D&O Risk Analyzer, we optimize coverage structure and recommend limits based on current securities litigation and regulatory data. We design institutional-grade solutions across D&O, Cyber, EPLI, and E&O, delivering senior-level advisory through a boutique model with global market access. Sponsor of The DESPAC Podcast. We Protect. You Build.

Source: Centri