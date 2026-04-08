San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Petoteco, a pet health technology startup, today announced the release of Petoteco ZenBelly, a new dual-action calming supplement formulated for both dogs and cats. Moving away from the saturated hemp and CBD market, ZenBelly uses a science-backed approach combining fast-acting ingredients with long-term "Gut-Brain Axis" support to reduce pet anxiety without causing drowsiness.





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While the US market offers many hemp-based calming treats, pet parents frequently express concerns about long-term side effects and extreme lethargy. Petoteco provides a safer alternative for managing separation anxiety, thunderstorm phobia, travel stress, and vet visits for both felines and canines.

"Pet parents need a safe, natural alternative that handles both immediate panic and everyday stress," said Frank Song, Founder of Petoteco. "Most calming products just temporarily sedate the animal. ZenBelly introduces a dual-action approach: it calms the nervous system right away while building long-term emotional resilience through the gut microbiome."

The ZenBelly soft chew features a proprietary 10-in-1 formula designed for this two-pronged effect:

For Immediate Relief: A precise blend of Melatonin (2mg), L-Theanine, and Chamomile (60mg) works quickly to soothe the nervous system during acute stress events without making the pet lethargic.

A precise blend of Melatonin (2mg), L-Theanine, and Chamomile (60mg) works quickly to soothe the nervous system during acute stress events without making the pet lethargic. For Long-Term Resilience: A potent 20mg Prebiotic and Probiotic blend consistently balances the gut flora. This directly supports the pet's "Gut-Brain Axis," naturally boosting the production of happy hormones over time.

Designed for daily use, the 100% grain-free, natural chicken-flavored chews appeal to both dogs and cats. The formula also includes added flaxseed oil to nourish skin and coat.

Building a Data-Driven Pet Wellness Ecosystem

The release of ZenBelly marks the first phase of Petoteco's broader strategy to merge nutrition with hardware. Later this year, the company will launch a line of smart, non-invasive health monitoring devices. By linking real-time behavioral data tracked by hardware with targeted nutritional products like ZenBelly, Petoteco is building a complete, closed-loop wellness ecosystem for modern pet owners.

For more information or to view the product, visit https://petotecolife.com/ or follow Petoteco on social media.





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About Petoteco:

Petoteco is a pet wellness brand focused on improving companion animal lives through targeted nutrition and smart technology. Specializing in the gut-brain connection, Petoteco provides safe, hemp-free solutions and actionable health data for proactive pet parents.

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Source: GRW