Renalfa Power Clusters plans to combine newly acquired solar and battery assets in Romania into a hybrid project using lithium-ion and sodium-ion storage.From ESS News Renalfa Power Clusters has acquired two late-stage renewable energy projects in western Romania's Arad County, with a plan for further investment. The first asset is the 365 MWp Horia 2 solar power plant, while the second is a nearby 400 MW/800 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS). Renalfa intends to combine and merge them into a single hybrid power cluster, targeting a commercial launch in 2027. The announcement ...

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