Over 320 sunny days each year, an extensive infrastructure and medical care, good air links these are just some of advantages of Costa del Sol. This unique region, located in southern Spain, is called "California of Europe" for good reason and attracts attention with its appealing real estate market.

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Over 320 sunny days each year, an extensive infrastructure and medical care, good air links these are just some of the advantages of the Costa del Sol.

What sets the Costa del Sol apart?

Marbella is nestled between the mountains and the sea it enjoys a mild, unique microclimate that ensures pleasant temperatures year-round. This has also earned nickname: the "Costa del Golf" as few places in the world offer such outstanding conditions and infrastructure for the sport.

- Beyond golf courses, Costa del Sol is also recognized for its rich selection of international schools and advanced healthcare. This is one reason why moving to southern Spain is becoming increasingly popular. Today Costa del Sol is becoming the first choice for many including as a place to spend retirement and one's "golden years" says Agnieszka Marciniak-Kostrzewa, founder of Agnes Inversiones, a real estate agency with more than 20 years of experience.

Live long and happily in Spain

Malaga Airport provides excellent flight connections from across the globe including USA. The region's connectivity is further enhanced by a rail system that reaches Madrid in 3 hours, while trips to Seville, Cordoba, Granada take just 2 hours.

Southern Spain is a cosmopolitan hub yet it is steeped in history that stretches back to Roman times. Costa del Sol is celebrated for its unique, tranquil lifestyle where life moves slower and often longer thanks to Mediterranean diet and abundant sunshine.

Americans are discovering southern Spain

Marbella, famed for its luxury real estate, was recently named the best place to live. Local market is highly diverse, ranging from apartments priced at €400,000 to exclusive penthouses and villas worth at least several millions of euros.

Europeans dominate the ranking of foreign property buyers. In 2025, the British led with an average share of 7.96% followed by Germans (6.52%) and Dutch (6.31%). Investors from USA accounted for roughly 1.75%. With property price growth projected at 5-9% for 2026, Costa del Sol is emerging as a stable and attractive market for American buyers.

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Contacts:

Agnes Inversiones

Agnieszka Marciniak-Kostrzewa

media@agnesinversiones.com

+34-671-601-608