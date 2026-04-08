SignalFire leads the round; Patlytics now serves over 40% of Am Law 100 IP practices

Patlytics, the AI platform for the full patent lifecycle, today announced $40 million in Series B funding. The round was led by SignalFire, with participation from N47, Myriad Venture Partners, Relativity, Alumni Ventures, Antiportfolio Ventures, and BAM Corner Point. Total funding now stands at approximately $65 million, raised in under two and a half years.

IP professionals at law firms and companies around the world use Patlytics to run patent workflows from end to end: invention harvesting, application drafting, infringement analysis, invalidity contentions, transactional due diligence, and portfolio management. Customers report measurable impact: 80% reduction in project time, $30,000+ saved per claim chart, and up to 15 hours recovered per patent application.

IP law: a different kind of problem

AI has reshaped much of the legal field. IP has been slower to change, not because the work is low-stakes, but because it's structurally different from other legal disciplines. The patents a company holds, or fails to hold, can determine whether it launches a new product or drops it from its roadmap, whether it leads a market or competes in someone else's. That makes IP a strategic question as much as a legal one, and it requires software built specifically for that.

"Patent work demands judgment no AI will ever replace. We built Patlytics for the attorneys doing that work active litigation, prosecution, licensing negotiations where being wrong isn't an option. Every decision we made has been in service to them and the assets their clients trust them to protect."

- Paul Lee, Co-Founder CEO, Patlytics

Serving the world's most prestigious law firms and innovative companies

Patlytics is trusted by the world's most innovative companies, over 40% of Am Law 100 firms, and multiple top Legal 500/Chambers-ranked IP practices, including Quinn Emanuel, Foley Lardner, Susman Godfrey, Canon, Rivian, Xerox, Asahi Kasei, and TaylorMade. The matters these firms bring to Patlytics are among their most critical: strategic patent prosecution, active litigation, and high-stakes licensing negotiations. Faced with record claim volumes and growing case complexity, practitioners trust Patlytics to scale their output without compromising the precision their clients, the courts, and their firms demand.

"Using Patlytics, Rivian's Legal team turns raw inputs into organized, review-ready drafts. The platform outlines, aligns terminology, and generates structured sections that attorneys can edit and refine. This allows stakeholders to start from a coherent legal framework instead of a blank page, reducing rework and accelerating early-stage alignment."

- Rivian IP Department

"When the stakes are high, you need an edge. Patlytics accelerates critical patent workflows with impressive depth infringement analysis, prior art searches, invalidity contentions, claim construction, claim charting covering more ground, across dozens of claims."

- Yury Kapgan, Partner and Co-Chair of the Artificial Intelligence Practice Group, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart Sullivan, LLP

Building the IP platform of the future

The Series B funding will accelerate core product development to cement Patlytics' position as the platform of choice for the world's most consequential IP work. The near-term roadmap includes three priorities. First, an AI-native collaboration suite that gives law firms and corporate IP teams a shared workspace with centralized file management to store, review, comment, and iterate on patent work together. Second, domain-specific AI Agents that complete tasks autonomously on behalf of practitioners across drafting, research, and portfolio triage. Third, deepened capabilities for the chem-bio domain, extending our purpose-built drafting for sequences and chemical structures to encompass prosecution, search and analysis.

SignalFire partnership

"IP is one of the most consequential and underserved markets in professional services the decisions made here define a company's competitive position for decades. Paul and Arthur started from the patent problem itself and built outward. The result isn't an AI tool with an IP module it's a unified platform for IP, and it has become indispensable to the practitioners who rely on it every day."

- Wayne Hu, General Partner, SignalFire

Global expansion

Alongside the Series B, Patlytics is proud to announce the appointment of Vasheharan Kanesarajah as Head of EMEA. Based in London, Vashe joins from Clarivate, where he most recently served as Head of Strategy and Business Development and a member of the senior leadership team for the IP Division. He brings more than two decades of IP industry expertise and has worked with corporations, governments, and law firms across Asia, EMEA, and the United States. The new London office joins Patlytics' existing presence in New York, Silicon Valley, Canada, and the Asia-Pacific region.

"Patlytics is becoming the platform that IP lawyers and professionals around the world rely on to do their best work. We are proud of this milestone, but our mission is to serve our customers. IP professionals are under more pressure than ever, and we're committed to helping them rise to the occasion. We are humbled by our partners who place their trust in Patlytics and are excited by what's to come."

- Arthur Jen, Co-Founder CTO, Patlytics

About Patlytics

Patlytics is the first end-to-end AI platform built for the entire patent lifecycle from application drafting and prosecution to infringement analysis, invalidity research, and portfolio management. Trusted by over 40% of the Am Law 100 and innovative companies around the world, Patlytics is the platform IP professionals rely on to do higher-quality work, faster. Headquartered in New York, Patlytics is backed by SignalFire, N47, Myriad Venture Partners, Liquid 2 Ventures, 8VC, and Google's Gradient Ventures.

About SignalFire

SignalFire is the first VC firm built like a technology company to better serve the needs of founders as they build and scale their startups. With approximately $3B in assets under management, SignalFire invests in applied AI companies from pre-seed to Series B in key sectors, including healthcare, cybersecurity, infrastructure, consumer, and other enterprise verticals.

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Press Contact

Luca Sesti

press@patlytics.com