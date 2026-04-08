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Oregen Energy baut Position aus - während Öl bei $96 konsolidiert und Namibias Mega-Ölboom weiter eskaliert
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WKN: A3DNDT | ISIN: CA26925V1085 | Ticker-Symbol: OW3
Frankfurt
08.04.26 | 14:13
0,710 Euro
+1,00 % +0,007
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
E3 LITHIUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
E3 LITHIUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6890,71614:32
0,6890,71614:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
E3 LITHIUM
E3 LITHIUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
E3 LITHIUM LTD0,710+1,00 %
TKMS AG & CO KGAA89,90+3,33 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.