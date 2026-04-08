Agreement sets the stage for collaboration on research, technology transfer and investment to support lithium resources into strategic applications.

E3 LITHIUM LTD. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), "E3", "E3 Lithium" or the "Company," a leader in Canadian lithium development, has entered into a Teaming Agreement (the "Agreement") with Germany's TKMS, a leading provider of naval vessels, surface ships and submarines. The Agreement establishes a strategic framework for cooperation supporting Canadian Patrol Submarine Project ("CPSP") and advancing the integration of Canadian lithium into critical, secure supply chains for defense and strategic applications. The Agreement also reflects potential financial contribution to E3 aligned with Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits ("ITB") policy.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Strategic partnership that leads to the creation of a robust supply chain that can support both Canada's submarine program and potential international opportunities

Formal collaboration framework established for research, technology transfer, and investment to E3 in support of the CPSP

Enables future international partnerships and investment initiatives aligned with Canada's ITB policy

"Partnering with TKMS allows us to connect Canada's critical minerals industry with strategic global markets, while supporting a transformative national defense program," said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO of E3 Lithium. "This agreement is a strong step toward leveraging Canada's lithium resources to create sustainable economic value, advance technology transfer, and strengthen industrial ties with Germany and allied nations."

"The CPSP represents a cornerstone of Canada's naval capability, and critical minerals are essential to the technology that powers tomorrow's submarines," said Thomas Keupp, Chief Sales Officer at TKMS. "Through this agreement with E3 Lithium, we are not only securing access to a sustainable supply of lithium but also strengthening the industrial partnership between Germany and Canada. This cooperation reflects our shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term capability development."

TKMS is participating in the CPSP competitive procurement process, which aims to acquire up to 12 next-generation, Arctic-capable submarines, and has submitted its proposal to deliver its next-generation submarines for the Royal Canadian Navy. The Agreement supports potential supply to German and allied industrial customers, contributing to the creation of a robust supply chain that can support both Canada's submarine program and potential international opportunities. As part of the Agreement, the parties will explore potential strategic investment and financing pathways to support the scale-up of Canadian lithium production for strategic applications. There can be no assurance that this Agreement will result in a definitive transaction. The Company will provide updates when available. For more information on TKMS's activities regarding the CPSP, visit www.team212cd.ca

E3 Lithium is advancing its Clearwater Project located in the province of Alberta, Canada, which will extract lithium from brines using the Company's proprietary Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology and convert it into battery-grade lithium carbonate. The Company has proposed a staged development plan with a capacity of 12,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year as the first stage of production, and expansion potential to up to 36,0000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chris Doornbos, President, CEO Chair

E3 Lithium Ltd.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 21.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated1,2 as well as 0.3 Mt LCE Inferred mineral resources2 in Alberta. The Clearwater Pre-Feasibility Study outlined a 1.13 Mt LCE proven and probable mineral reserve with a pre-tax NPV(8%) of USD 5.2 Billion with a 29.2% IRR and an after-tax NPV(8%) of USD 3.7 Billion with a 24.6% IRR1

About TKMS

TKMS is one of the world's leading naval companies with more than 9,100 employees (including temporary workers) at three shipyards in Kiel, Wismar and Itajaí (Brazil), and with locations worldwide. The company is active as a systems supplier for submarines and naval surface vessels as well as for maritime electronics and security technologies. Around 3,300 employees work at the Kiel site, making it the largest shipyard location in Germany. 185 years of history and the constant striving for improvement allow the company to set new standards time and time again. TKMS offers its customers worldwide tailored solutions to meet the highly complex challenges of a changing world. The driving forces behind this innovative energy are the company's employees, who shape the future of TKMS with passion and commitment every day.

More information at: www.tkmsgroup.com

Click here for current footage material.

1: The Clearwater Project NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study, effective June 20, 2024, identified 16.2 Mt LCE (measured and indicated) and is available on the E3 Lithium's website (www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

2: The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Garrington District Lithium Resource Estimate, effective June 25, 2025, identified 5.0 Mt LCE (measured and indicated) and 0.3 Mt LCE (inferred) and is available on the E3 Lithium's website (www.e3lithium.ca/technical-reports/) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Unless otherwise indicated, Kevin Carroll, P. Eng., Chief Development Officer and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained on this news release.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "believe", "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "project", "potential", "possible" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, expectations, estimates and assumptions of management in light of its experience, perception of historical trends, and results of the PFS, but such statements are not guarantees of future performance. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to: the Agreement supporting potential supply to German and allied industrial customers, contributing to the creation of a robust supply chain that can support both Canada's submarine program and potential international opportunities; future international partnerships and export opportunities, aligned with Canada's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) policy; exploring potential strategic investment and financing pathways to support the scale-up of Canadian lithium production for strategic applications; the expected timelines for execution of offtake agreements; the Company's staged development plan with a capacity of 12,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year as the first stage of production, and expansion potential to up to 36,0000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year; the Company's expectations regarding the production of lithium carbonate; plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations of the Demonstration Facility; and the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations. In preparing the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that any additional financing needed will be available on reasonable terms; the exchange rates for the U.S. and Canadian currencies will be consistent with the Company's expectations; that the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Demonstration Facility can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner and that all necessary governmental approvals for the planned activities on the Demonstration Facility will be obtained in a timely manner and on acceptable terms.

All forward-looking information (including future-orientated financial information) is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company's brine, risks related to the availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms and the expected use of proceeds; operations and contractual obligations; changes in estimated mineral reserves or mineral resources; future prices of lithium and other metals; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; the Company's lack of operating revenues; currency fluctuations; risks related to dependence on key personnel; estimates used in financial statements proving to be incorrect; competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408881736/en/

Contacts:

E3 Lithium Investor Relations

investor@e3lithium.ca

587-324-2775



E3 Lithium Media Inquiries

communications@e3lithium.ca

587-324-2775