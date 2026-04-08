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WKN: A2QA4K | ISIN: US2641201064 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
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DUCK CREEK TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
08.04.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Duck Creek Technologies, Inc.: Duck Creek Launches Duck Creek Reinsurance with Active Delivery to Help Insurers Simplify Program Management and Improve Financial Control

Built on the secure, scalable AWS platform, Duck Creek Reinsurance with Active Delivery delivers monthly product updates automatically. These updates are applied seamlessly in the middle of every month, ensuring zero disruption to month-end operations and removing the need for costly, resource-intensive upgrades. All updates are feature-flagged, giving insurers full control over activation timing, while protecting production environments. Any customization, if needed, is handled by the Duck Creek team.

Carriers today are held back by spreadsheets, fragmented systems, and limited visibility-driving claims leakage, slow financial close, and operational risk. As reinsurance complexity grows, these manual processes make it difficult to scale and respond to market changes. Duck Creek Reinsurance with Active Delivery replaces this with a cloud-native, always-current platform that centralizes contracts, automates workflows, and delivers real-time insight. By eliminating leakage and accelerating financial outcomes, insurers can shift reinsurance from a manual burden to a strategic advantage.

"We are excited to introduce Duck Creek Reinsurance with Active Delivery, which brings a new level of functionality and control to reinsurance operations," said Celine Thierry, Senior Director of Product Management, Reinsurance at Duck Creek Technologies. "By eliminating upgrade cycles and enabling continuous delivery, insurers can respond faster to market changes, improve financial outcomes, and focus on optimizing risk strategies and driving growth, rather than maintaining legacy systems."

Key Benefits Include:

Cloud-native. Always current.

  • No upgrade projects
  • Continuous innovation without disruption
  • Secure, scalable SaaS delivery

Centralized contracts. Total visibility.

  • One source of truth across treaties, facultative, assumed, and retrocession programs
  • Real-time, holistic view of contracts, exposures, and recoverables
  • Improved contract certainty and audit transparency

Stronger financial performance.

  • Maximize recoverables and reduce leakage
  • Accelerate collections and improve cash flow
  • Faster close with more accurate reporting

Goodbye spreadsheets.

  • Eliminate fragile workarounds
  • Replace manual processes with purpose-built automation

The platform also supports omnichannel access, enabling collaboration between underwriting, finance, and reinsurance teams. Dynamic workflows and rules-based processing help ensure consistent outcomes and optimized treaty performance.

About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies is the global intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built enabling the industry to capitalize on the cloud to run agile intelligent and evergreen operations. Authenticity purpose and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when where and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information - LinkedIn and X.

Media Contacts
Marianne Dempsey/Tara Stred
duckcreek@threeringsinc.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2778773/Duck_Creek_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/duck-creek-launches-duck-creek-reinsurance-with-active-delivery-to-help-insurers-simplify-program-management-and-improve-financial-control-302736326.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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