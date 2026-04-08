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PR Newswire
08.04.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Ukrainian tea brand Tea Moments enters the UK market at Food & Drink Expo 2026

Consumer research ranks the brand #1 for purchase intent ahead of retail launch

BIRMINGHAM, England, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tea Moments, a Ukrainian fruit tea brand by Trypillya Sun, is entering the UK market for the first time, presenting its products at Food & Drink Expo 2026 (NEC Birmingham, stand E119, 13-15 April). The market entry is supported by independent consumer research indicating strong commercial potential in the UK.

Ahead of the exhibition, the company conducted blind testing among 100 UK fruit tea consumers via Stickybeak.

The results showed that Tea Moments Summer Melody ranked #1 for purchase intent among all tested brands. In addition, 67% of respondents described the product as unique, while 56% said they would be willing to purchase it without tasting, based solely on its packaging and concept.

"We were confident in the quality of the product, but seeing it rank first for purchase intent among UK consumers - even before reaching retail shelves - is a strong validation of its market potential," said Yulia Romantsova, CEO of Trypillya Sun.

"The research also showed that our main barrier is not product quality, price or taste - it is simply the lack of physical presence in retail." said Yulia Romantsova, CEO of Trypillya Sun.

Tea Moments is part of Trypillya Sun's portfolio, which also includes Sherlock Secrets, a premium tea brand inspired by British tea culture. Both brands are produced at the company's own manufacturing facilities near Kyiv.

Despite the challenging operating environment in Ukraine, Trypillya Sun reported 44% growth in 2025.

Tea Moments and Sherlock Secrets will be showcased at Food & Drink Expo 2026 (stand E119). The company is actively seeking distributors, buyers and retail partners in the UK.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2952093/Tea_Moments_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ukrainian-tea-brand-tea-moments-enters-the-uk-market-at-food--drink-expo-2026-302736921.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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