Spekit Names Glen Pendley as Chief Technology Officer

Enterprise platform veteran who scaled Tenable through IPO to lead Spekit's product and engineering organization

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Spekit , the Rep Acceleration Platform, today announced the appointment of Glen Pendley as Chief Technology Officer. Pendley will lead Spekit's product and engineering organization as the company scales its AI-native revenue enablement platform.

Pendley's appointment extends Spekit's strategy to provide a vertically integrated revenue execution solution that serves as the governed GTM knowledge layer, powering an organization's AI stack and delivering trusted knowledge, coaching, actions, and insights to reps, agents, and workflows across the revenue organization.

"Revenue teams are trusting AI with their most sensitive go-to-market knowledge, competitive data, and deal context, and most platforms weren't built with that responsibility in mind," said Melanie Fellay, founder and CEO of Spekit. "Glen spent more than two decades in cybersecurity, where everything you ship has to be accurate, trusted, and secure. That's the standard Spekit has to meet, and he has the background we need to lead engineering and product as we scale into the next generation of AI-native revenue enablement."

Spekit's Rep Acceleration Platform assembles deal context from a company's CRM, call recordings, and email activity, then pairs it with a governed knowledge engine that powers AI-first content generation and provides up-to-date GTM knowledge. From that foundation, it delivers contextual coaching, guided learning, and personalized buyer experiences, such as custom deal rooms that automatically generate based on deal context.

"Melanie and Spekit's vision for the future of revenue enablement is infectious," said Pendley. "Every company is running dozens of AI experiments to drive revenue results, but few are succeeding. The challenges are consistent: moving from experiment to deployment, delivering trusted and accurate outputs, and doing so when and where it matters most. Spekit has the architecture already built. What I see is a clear path to extending that intelligence layer across every rep and AI workflow in the revenue stack, deepening integrations, and making outcomes visible to leaders in ways that directly tie activity to revenue."

As CTO of Securify, Pendley built the network security platform that led to the company's acquisition by McAfee. He then joined Tenable in its early stages and grew its R&D organization to more than 1,000 employees through the company's IPO and beyond. The trust problem he spent his career solving in cybersecurity is now the defining engineering challenge for any platform that handles sensitive go-to-market data at scale.

Spekit has built the governed knowledge infrastructure for that challenge with integrated workflows, trusted content, and AI outputs reps can rely on. Pendley will help scale it while extending the platform's coaching, analytics, and integration depth within the tools and systems revenue teams use every day.

Spekit is the Rep Acceleration Platform and governed GTM knowledge layer that delivers deal context, trusted content, and real-time coaching directly inside the tools where selling happens, and powers the AI agents and workflows companies are building on top of their revenue stack. Instead of sending reps to portals, Spekit brings coaching, knowledge, AI-powered content generation, and next steps to them in the moment, all grounded in the governed playbook. For revenue leaders, Spekit connects rep activity and buyer engagement to outcomes, showing what moves deals forward, where execution breaks down, and what coaching sticks. Ramp fast. Win fast. Stay fast.

Learn more at spekit.com.

Contact Information

Elle Morgan

Director of Content & Communications

elle@spekit.com

502-287-2636

SOURCE: Spekit

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/spekit-names-glen-pendley-as-chief-technology-officer-1155852