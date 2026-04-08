Rocket Doctor AI Inc.: Rocket Doctor Announces Maryland Expansion and Strategic Appointment of New Medical Lead

Maryland operations advancing with first patients seen following recent Medicaid and Medicare in-network expansion

Dr. Suzanne Caccamese has been appointed Maryland Medical Lead, bringing clinical training from Penn State College of Medicine and academic and clinical leadership experience from Towson University, MedStar and the University of Maryland

The expansion underscores Rocket Doctor's U.S. growth strategy, advancing access to high-quality, technology-enabled care in underserved and high-demand markets





Vancouver, BC, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. (CSE: AIDR, OTC: AIRDF, Frankfurt: 939) ("Rocket Doctor AI") today announced that doctors using its wholly owned digital health platform and marketplace have officially commenced patient care operations in Maryland, marking a significant milestone in the Company's continued expansion across key U.S. healthcare markets. This launch builds on recent progress establishing in-network coverage with Medicaid and Medicare in the state, and reflects Rocket Doctor's broader strategy to improve access to high-quality, technology-enabled care for underserved populations. Coinciding with this operational milestone, the Company has appointed Dr. Suzanne Caccamese as Maryland Medical Lead, who will oversee clinical excellence and support the growth of Rocket Doctor's physician network across the state.

Following its News Release in Q4 2025 outlining in-network expansion with Medicaid and Medicare in Maryland, the first cohort of patients are now being seen. Rocket Doctor's platform is now actively delivering care through its initial group of board-certified, in-state physicians, with additional payer partnerships under development to further expand access across both public and commercial populations.

Dr. Caccamese's appointment marks an important step in establishing local clinical leadership as Rocket Doctor begins seeing patients across the state. As Maryland Medical Lead, Dr. Caccamese will oversee clinical operations across the state, support physician recruitment and onboarding, and ensure the delivery of high-quality, patient-centered care. She also currently serves as Medical Director at Towson University, where she leads student health services and initiatives focused on improving access for diverse patient populations.

"Rocket Doctor represents a meaningful evolution in how care can be delivered," said Dr. Suzanne Caccamese. "I've seen firsthand the barriers many patients face in accessing timely care, and I'm excited to help build a model that improves access while maintaining strong clinical standards."

Dr. Caccamese previously practiced as a primary care physician in internal medicine at the University of Maryland, where she delivered comprehensive care and supported coordination across complex patient populations. Her experience spans clinical practice, academic medicine, and healthcare leadership, with a consistent focus on access, quality, and innovation.

"Our expansion into Maryland is about bringing timely, accessible care to more patients who need it," said Dr. William Cherniak, Co-Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor Inc. "With Dr. Caccamese's leadership and deep experience in the local healthcare landscape, we're building a strong foundation to deliver high-quality care and improve outcomes across the state."

Rocket Doctor's growth in Maryland reflects its broader strategy to establish strong local clinical leadership while integrating its platform into leading healthcare markets. By combining physician-led care with digital infrastructure, the Company continues to advance its mission to improve access, continuity, and quality of care for underserved populations, and looks forward to sharing additional Maryland-related developments in the near future.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company's proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 300 MDs to provide care to more than 700,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.



By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.



To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc's products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:



Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io



For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements



This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering, the filing of a Prospectus Supplement and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.