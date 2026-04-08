Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: CBMJ Completes Patriot.TV Asset Sale, Reduces Capital Requirements and Accelerates Path Toward Contemplated Strategic Acquisition

Completed transaction enhances financial flexibility, sharpens strategic focus and positions CBMJ for its next chapter.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / CBMJ (OTCID:CBMJ) today announced that it has completed the sale of all assets of its subsidiary, Patriot.TV, to 521 Discern Media, LLC. Additional details regarding the transaction will be included in the Company's upcoming financial disclosures.

The completed transaction marks an important turning point for CBMJ by reducing capital requirements, enhancing financial flexibility and strengthening its ability to advance its contemplated acquisition strategy and broader corporate vision.

"This transaction gives CBMJ a stronger platform for the future," said Mark Schaftlein, CEO of CBMJ. "It enables us to streamline the Company, concentrate on our highest-value opportunities and move ahead with greater strategic flexibility. We are proud of Patriot.TV's accomplishments and pleased to see its mission continue, while CBMJ is now better positioned to pursue the next chapter of its growth."

CBMJ views the transaction as both a financial and strategic win. The sale unlocks value from Patriot.TV while removing the capital demands associated with operating and scaling the subsidiary, leaving the Company leaner, more focused and better positioned to direct resources toward higher-priority opportunities.

CBMJ is proud of what Patriot.TV achieved under its ownership and is pleased to see the asset transition in a manner that honors its mission, brand and development. The Company believes this outcome reflects CBMJ's commitment to being thoughtful stewards of the assets it builds.

With reduced financial demands and greater strategic flexibility, CBMJ is now better positioned to advance its contemplated strategic acquisition and expanded vision, details of which the Company expects to provide as they are finalized.

About CBMJ:

Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTCID:CBMJ) is focused on pursuing strategic opportunities in media, technology, communications and related sectors as part of its evolving corporate vision. Following the completed sale of Patriot.TV's assets, the Company believes it is better positioned to pursue its contemplated strategic acquisition and broader expansion strategy.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the sale of Patriot.TV's assets, the Company's contemplated strategic acquisition, future strategic initiatives, expanded vision, financial flexibility and shareholder value creation. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Mark Schaftlein - CEO, Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism

(877) 704-6773

SOURCE: Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/cbmj-completes-patriot.tv-asset-sale-reduces-capital-requirements-and-accelera-1155843