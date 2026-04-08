News summary:

Enterprises and service providers need resilient, low-latency infrastructure to support emerging edge AI inference

Ensemble Cloudlet multi-node creates high-availability edge clouds with distributed storage, starting from just two nodes

Open platform with zero-touch deployment runs networking, security and AI workloads, including agentic AI applications

Adtran today launched its Ensemble Cloudlet multi-node solution, a high-availability edge platform that supports AI inference and agentic AI deployments where low latency, resilience and secure local processing are critical. Removing the complexity and cost barriers that slow modern service and enterprise deployments, the solution creates a single, logical cloud with distributed storage and automated failover, starting with just two nodes. Built on Cloudlet OS and managed through Ensemble EdgeView orchestration, it enables zero-touch deployment and unified lifecycle management, providing a simple, scalable foundation for running networking, IT and emerging AI workloads at the edge.

"Deploying high-availability edge infrastructure for AI has often demanded a lot of cloud wizardry stitching together storage, networking and failover manually. With Ensemble Cloudlet multi-node, we've made the hard parts easy," said Christoph Glingener, CTO of Adtran. "The nodes build their own shared storage, form their own network paths and protect their own workloads the moment they come online. You plug them in, connect to the internet and watch the cluster assemble itself. That simplicity means operators don't need specialists on every site, yet they still get the resilience, workload mobility and flexibility required to run networking, security and agentic AI applications together at the edge."

Cloudlet OS installs directly on bare-metal servers, automatically forming a shared storage pool and configuring inter-node networking as the cluster comes online. Ensemble EdgeView orchestration coordinates zero-touch activation of the cloud and provides intuitive dashboards that visualize compute resources at the cloud and node levels. AI and agentic AI services, alongside networking workloads, remain protected through automated failover and live migration, while flexible core allocation balances performance and efficiency across diverse applications. With GPU-based acceleration and full lifecycle control through Ensemble EdgeView orchestration, the platform delivers a dependable, future-proof foundation for running advanced edge services with minimal operational overhead.

"Customers are clear about what they need: edge cloud infrastructure that can support AI inference at scale without adding cost or complexity," commented Philip Bednarz, GM of software platforms at Adtran. "Ensemble Cloudlet multi-node delivers exactly that a cloud-managed platform that starts small, grows with demand and uses the same Cloudlet OS and Ensemble EdgeView orchestration proven across thousands of vRouter and single-node deployments. It gives service providers, enterprises and industrial operators a consistent foundation for running networking, security and AI workloads wherever they're needed. With a two-node starting point and fully automated lifecycle management, it brings cloud agility to the edge in a way that's practical, affordable and ready today."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the majority shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408435856/en/

Contacts:

For media

Gareth Spence

+44 1904 699 358

public.relations@adtran.com

For investors

Rob Fink

+1 646 809 4048

investor.relations@adtran.com