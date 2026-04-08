More than a million new users in a single year signal an industry shift toward AI data activation and agentic workflows

Sigma today announces hitting $200 million in annual recurring revenue in April 2026, doubling year-over-year as enterprises accelerate their move from passive business intelligence to AI-powered workflows that run directly on the data warehouse. This follows Sigma's sold-out user conference, Workflow, and the launch of Sigma Agents: autonomous AI that operates entirely within customers' existing cloud infrastructure-and is the fastest adopted feature in the company's history.

The numbers tell the story plainly: In a single fiscal year, Sigma added 1.1 million new active users and achieved over 100% growth. More than 2,000 businesses now trust Sigma as the operating layer between their data and the decisions that move their business.

"While $200M is an important corporate milestone, at Sigma, we know that it is just a reflection of the urgency with which enterprises are adopting Sigma as the foundation for AI, both as a platform governing AI workloads and as an AI provider to build agents, applications, and analysis. With Sigma, enterprises move fast and flexibly in AI while scaling safely," said Mike Palmer, Sigma CEO.

The Warehouse Becomes the Operating System

Data warehouses are becoming the operating system of the modern enterprise, and Sigma is the trust platform built across them. From permissions to semantics, Sigma enables end-user AI adoption while building in accuracy and security. Enterprises are free to democratize data analytics, agent building, and even replatforming away from third-party software onto Sigma's extensible and customizable platform. Enterprises are not waiting for AI to redefine their environments. They are saving time and money and driving productivity with AI on Sigma.

Recent product milestones accelerating this shift include:

Sigma Agents : Autonomous AI agents that run directly in the warehouse, fully governed, requiring zero code. Unlike agents built on external SaaS layers, Sigma Agents inherit the security model, business logic, and live data that enterprises have spent years building. They run where the data lives, with the permissions the enterprise already controls.

: Autonomous AI agents that run directly in the warehouse, fully governed, requiring zero code. Unlike agents built on external SaaS layers, Sigma Agents inherit the security model, business logic, and live data that enterprises have spent years building. They run where the data lives, with the permissions the enterprise already controls. Sigma Assistant : An intelligent copilot embedded directly in the Sigma workbook, enabling teams to connect their own AI models to ask, build, and act on AI-powered applications through natural conversation.

: An intelligent copilot embedded directly in the Sigma workbook, enabling teams to connect their own AI models to ask, build, and act on AI-powered applications through natural conversation. Client Connectors : Transforming Sigma into a unified control plane for external systems, APIs, MCP, and operational tools, making Sigma the single interface where data and action converge.

: Transforming Sigma into a unified control plane for external systems, APIs, MCP, and operational tools, making Sigma the single interface where data and action converge. API Actions: Enabling workbooks to trigger live external workflows and consume real-time API responses inline, collapsing the gap between insight and execution.

To learn more about how Sigma unites teams, data, and work for instant insights and innovation, visit: https://www.sigmacomputing.com.

About Sigma

Sigma transforms the cloud data warehouse into a governed, dynamic platform for data and AI. With Sigma, you get access to live queries, AI-driven analysis, and no-code workflows that bridge the gap between insight and action. This gives business teams the speed and autonomy they need to do their job, leaders the information that unlocks growth, and the governance, control, and scale IT leaders require.

Disclaimer

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

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