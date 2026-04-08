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ACCESS Newswire
08.04.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Digitunity Inc: New Analysis Challenges Assumption That Smartphones Are Sufficient for Internet Access

Digitunity outlines why computer ownership and not just connectivity is critical for participation in education, workforce, healthcare, and public services.

NORTH CONWAY, NH / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / A new explainer from Digitunity examines a widespread but often unspoken assumption in program design and policy: that smartphone access is a sufficient substitute for a personal computer.

Titled "The Smartphone-Only Assumption in Program Design and Policy," the piece presents research and field insights showing that while smartphones are widely used, they do not support the full range of activities required to participate in modern systems.

In the United States, 32.9 million people do not have a computer at home. Many programs and funding decisions, however, continue to treat smartphone access as functionally equivalent.

"Computer ownership is foundational infrastructure for participation," said Karisa Tashjian, Digitunity's Chief Program Officer. "When systems assume a smartphone is enough, they unintentionally limit access to education, employment, healthcare, and essential services."

The explainer outlines key differences between smartphones and computers, emphasizing that the distinction is not about preference, but about function. Smartphones are optimized for communication and quick tasks, while computers are needed for sustained work such as completing applications, managing documents, participating in online learning, and engaging in remote work.

The analysis highlights several findings:

Device access shapes outcomes: Computer ownership is consistently associated with higher employment rates, increased earnings, and improved educational attainment.

Smartphone-only users face structural barriers: Using a small screen makes it difficult, or even impossible, to apply for jobs, complete benefit applications, and access telehealth services.

Program design often overlooks device limitations: Systems designed without accounting for differences across devices increase administrative burden and reduce participation, particularly among economically constrained households.

Smartphone-only access is not evenly distributed. It is far more common among households with lower incomes, placing the greatest burden on the communities these programs are often designed to support.

Rather than positioning smartphones as insufficient, the explainer reframes the issue as a practical design challenge.

The release comes as federal and state investments in broadband continue to expand. Digitunity's analysis calls for greater alignment between connectivity efforts and computer ownership, particularly as digital services and AI-enabled tools become more central to daily life.

The full analysis is available as an attachment to this release.

About Digitunity
Digitunity works to make computer ownership possible for everyone by designing and strengthening the systems that connect donated technology to communities. Through partnerships with corporations, nonprofit organizations, and public agencies, Digitunity helps build sustainable pathways for computer ownership, supporting participation in education, employment, healthcare, and today's economy and society.

Contact:
Miye McCullough, pr@digitunity.org

SOURCE: Digitunity Inc.



Related Documents:
  • Final Smartphone vs Computer_explainer.pdf


View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/new-analysis-challenges-assumption-that-smartphones-are-sufficien-1155137

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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