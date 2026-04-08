Page One, Inc.: Page One Expands Digital Forensics Capabilities with New York Office and Lab Opening

Bringing speed, defensibility, and clarity to complex investigations in one of the nation's busiest legal markets.

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Page One, a leading provider of eDiscovery, digital forensics, and litigation support services, today announced the opening of its new digital forensics office and laboratory in New York. This expansion marks a significant step in the company's continued growth and commitment to delivering defensible, end-to-end data solutions for legal teams navigating increasingly complex matters.

The New York digital forensics lab strengthens Page One's ability to support clients with secure evidence intake and storage, full scale data collections, advanced forensic analysis, and expert witness services, providing rapid response capabilities in one of the country's most active legal markets.

"Data is everywhere, and responsiveness is key," said Robert B. Fried, Executive Vice President of Forensics and Chief Investigative Officer at Page One. "The addition of a dedicated digital forensics laboratory allows our team of seasoned experts to meet clients where they are, respond faster, and maintain the highest standards of defensibility and chain of custody from the moment data is in our possession."

The new state-of-the-art laboratory adheres to industry best practices, including strict access controls and documented workflows, which aligns with Page One's commitment to precision, transparency, and auditability in high-stakes investigations.

This expansion builds on the firm's investment in its digital forensics practice, established in late 2025, and reflects increasing client demand for defensible and seamless workflows across forensics, eDiscovery, and case strategy.

"Legal teams are dealing with more data sources, tighter timelines, and greater scrutiny than ever before," said Rip Clayton, Chief Executive Officer of Page One. "Our goal is to bring clarity to that complexity. Expanding our forensics footprint in the marketplace, and building a digital forensics laboratory in New York, allows us to better support our clients with speed, flexibility, and the expertise they rely on when it matters most."

Page One's approach combines deep technical expertise with practical, real-world workflows, helping legal teams move from data collection to insight with greater confidence and efficiency.

The New York opening also supports Page One's broader mission of delivering intelligent, adaptable solutions across the full Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), ensuring clients have a trusted partner at every stage of the process.

About Page One

Page One is a Relativity Gold Partner providing eDiscovery, digital forensics, and litigation support services to law firms and corporate legal departments nationwide. Known for its flexible workflows and purpose-built solutions, Page One helps legal teams manage complex data challenges with defensibility, speed, and clarity. With deep expertise across RelativityOne and a growing suite of custom applications, Page One delivers solutions where custom comes standard.

Media Contact

Kenzie Higareda

Chief Marketing Officer

khigareda@pageonelegal.com

SOURCE: Page One, Inc.

Forensics & Investigations

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/page-one-expands-digital-forensics-capabilities-with-new-york-of-1155165