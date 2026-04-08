Enable Technologies Inc.: Enable Technologies and Deluxe Partner to Deliver Integrated Merchant Services and Unified Account Opening for Financial Institutions

Partnership combines modern origination technology with merchant services to help banks and credit unions onboard and grow complete business relationships.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Enable Technologies, a provider of modern loan origination and digital account opening technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Deluxe, a trusted Payments and Data company, to bring integrated merchant services into the account opening and lending journeys offered by financial institutions to their business customers.

Businesses increasingly expect their financial institutions to provide seamless digital experiences that allow them to open accounts, access credit, and begin accepting payments quickly and be able to do so at the business owner's convenience. By combining Enable's modern platform with Deluxe's deep merchant services offerings, financial institutions can now meet their business customers where they are.

Enable's platform unifies account opening and loan origination across consumer and business products, enabling institutions to onboard complete relationships across digital, branch, call center, and embedded channels. Deluxe's merchant services provide businesses with the tools needed to accept payments, manage transactions and grow revenue.

"Financial institutions are looking for ways to deepen relationships with the businesses they serve," said Ashwin Goyal, CEO of Enable Technologies. "Our partnership with Deluxe allows institutions to seamlessly incorporate merchant services into the onboarding journey, helping them create more valuable business relationships from day one while simplifying the operational complexity behind the scenes."

Merchant services are a vital service for businesses and a key component of business banking strategies at financial institutions.

"Banks and credit unions want to offer more value to the businesses they support while simplifying the technology required to do so," said Matt Mingenback, President of Financial Institutions, Deluxe. "By working with Enable, we can help financial institutions connect merchant services with modern account opening and lending capabilities, creating a cohesive, end-to-end experience for institutions and their business customers."

Together, Enable and Deluxe will help financial institutions accelerate business onboarding, improve operational efficiency, and deliver a more integrated experience that supports the full lifecycle of a business relationship.

About Deluxe

Deluxe, a trusted Payments and Data company, champions business so communities thrive. Our solutions help businesses pay, get paid, and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe customers have relied on our solutions and platforms at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful scale supports millions of small businesses, thousands of vital financial institutions and hundreds of the world's largest consumer brands, while processing more than $2 trillion in annual payment volume. Our reach, scale and distribution channels position Deluxe to be our customers' most trusted business partner. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com.

Media contact:

Keith Negrin

VP, Communications

keith.negrin@deluxe.com

About Enable Technologies Inc.

Enable is an industry leading AI-driven origination platform that unifies account opening and lending for consumers and businesses. Purpose-built for banks and credit unions, Enable combines real time guidance, automation, and open APIs to power seamless omnichannel experiences, reduce friction, and help institutions go live in weeks.

For more information about Enable, visit enable-technologies.com.

Media contact:

Kranthi Palreddy Syphax

VP, Marketing & Business Development

sales@enable-technologies.com

SOURCE: Enable Technologies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/enable-technologies-and-deluxe-partner-to-deliver-integrated-merchan-1155500