Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. (CSE: CACR) (CSE: CACR.A), formerly known as KWG Resources Inc. ("CCC" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has scheduled its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") for Wednesday, June 24, 2026, with the close of business on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, as the record date for shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting.

The Company also announces that it is extending the expiry date of the time to exercise an aggregate of 175,991 warrants (the "Subject Warrants") to purchase multiple voting shares in the capital of the Company (the "Multiple Voting Shares"). The expiry date of the Subject Warrants has been extended to the earlier of (i) April 24, 2028 or (ii) a Change of Control Event (as defined below). The Subject Warrants were issued or will be issued by CCC from April 24, 2024 to and including April 24, 2026. Some of the Subject Warrants were issued as payment of accrued interest on convertible debentures (the "Series 2023 Debentures") issued by the Company on April 24, 2023, May 26, 2023 and June 21, 2023 upon completion of a convertible debenture private placement (the "Offering") (see news releases announcing such offering dated April 24, 2023, May 26, 2023 and June 21, 2023). Other Subject Warrants were issued in 2025 when some holders of Series 2023 Debentures exercised their conversion rights. Additional Subject Warrants are to be issued on April 24, 2026, for the payment of interest on Series 2023 Debentures payable on that date. Each Subject Warrant will have a maximum term of four years or less from the date of its initial issuance and will entitle its holder to purchase one Multiple Voting Share for $3.00 at any time on or before the earlier of (i) April 24, 2028 or (ii) a Change of Control Event. For these purposes, a Change of Control Event means a take-over bid or a merger, amalgamation, arrangement or other form of business combination as a result of which the shareholders of the Company immediately prior to the completion of such bid or business combination do not own a majority of votes attaching to the voting securities of the Company or of the resulting issuer, as the case may be, or do not have the power to elect a majority of the directors of the Company or of the resulting issuer, as the case may be, after completion of such bid or business combination.

About The Canadian Chrome Company Inc.

The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. is an exploration stage company that is focused on identification, acquisition, consolidation, exploration, development and evaluation of large-scale deposits of minerals including chromite in the Ring of Fire, as well as other base metals and strategic minerals and, where applicable, support for the development of transportation and electrification links to access remote areas where these deposits may be located.

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Disclaimer: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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Source: The Canadian Chrome Company Inc.