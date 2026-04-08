Colorado Springs, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Full-service digital marketing agency Intero Digital has officially retained Google Premier Partner status for 2026, placing the agency among the top 3% of Google Partners worldwide.

Intero Digital recognized as a Google Premier Partner for 2026

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Google's Premier Partner recognition reflects strong client performance, multiple Google Ads certifications, and experience managing large ad budgets. Agencies with this status meet high standards for campaign results and strategic expertise.

Clients working with Intero Digital gain access to:

Early Google features and betas

Direct collaboration with Google teams

Advanced training and strategy sessions

Priority support to optimize campaigns efficiently

Intero Digital manages campaigns across Google Ads, Microsoft Advertising, and social platforms, focusing on paid search and full-funnel digital marketing strategies.

For more information on Intero Digital's services and certifications, visit Intero Digital Solutions.

About Intero Digital

Founded in Colorado Springs, Intero Digital provides end-to-end digital marketing services, including strategy, analytics, creative, and campaign management. The agency emphasizes technical expertise across multiple ad platforms, maintaining a team certified in Google Ads product areas. Intero Digital serves clients across industries, focusing on optimizing advertising performance through structured workflows, reporting, and ongoing testing.

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Source: DesignRush