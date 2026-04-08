SpendMend Appoints Paul Kappelman as Chairman of the Board

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / SpendMend, the leading provider of cost cycle management solutions to the healthcare industry, today announced the appointment of Paul Kappelman as Chairman of the Board.

Kappelman is a seasoned healthcare executive with more than 30 years of leadership experience across hospitals, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, and other healthcare organizations. He has led multi-state and multi-site operations and brings extensive experience working with private equity-backed healthcare companies, including leading growth initiatives, acquisitions, and successful exits.

He currently serves as Healthcare Senior Operating Advisor for Morgan Stanley Capital Partners (MSCP), where he works closely with portfolio and MSCP leadership teams on sourcing, diligence, integration, and value creation. Over the course of his career, Kappelman has held executive leadership roles with organizations including Ovation Fertility, Ardent Health Services, and LHP Hospital Group, and has played a key role in both organic growth and acquisition-driven expansion.

Kappelman's appointment reflects SpendMend's continued focus on growth, strategic clarity, and helping healthcare organizations uncover greater value through smarter action.

"Paul understands how to lead and grow healthcare organizations, and he brings the kind of operating experience that will be valuable to SpendMend as the company continues to scale," said Steve Rodgers, Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Investing at Morgan Stanley Capital Partners.

"Paul is a strong fit for SpendMend and for where we're headed," said Dan Geelhoed, Chief Executive Officer of SpendMend. "As we continue helping healthcare organizations uncover dark data and take action across the cost cycle, his leadership and perspective will be a real asset. He has led the types of health systems and organizations we now serve, which gives him a practical understanding of the challenges our clients face every day."

"SpendMend is helping healthcare organizations solve real financial and operational challenges with greater clarity," said Kappelman. "Having spent much of my career leading health systems and hospitals, I've seen these challenges firsthand. Solutions like SpendMend's provide the kind of visibility and insight I would have valued as an operator."

As Chairman of the Board, Kappelman will work closely with SpendMend's leadership team and Board of Directors to help guide the company's strategic direction and support its continued growth across healthcare finance, pharmacy, supply chain, and clinical cost management.

Kappelman joins SpendMend at a time of continued momentum for the company as hospitals and health systems face growing pressure to improve financial performance and uncover sustainable cost-saving opportunities across the enterprise.

About SpendMend

SpendMend helps hospitals improve patient care through better cost cycle management. We deliver visibility, insight, and optimization to the areas of finance, pharmacy, and supply chain-illuminating dark data to uncover hidden cost-saving opportunities. Our goal is to help hospitals protect margins so they can focus on their mission: delivering exceptional care to every patient, every day.

SOURCE: SpendMend

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/spendmend-appoints-paul-kappelman-as-chairman-of-the-board-1155182