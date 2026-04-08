Pace Analytical: Pace Life Sciences To Deliver Two Speaker Sessions at Society of Quality Assurance Annual Meeting 2026

Pace leadership explores inspection-ready quality systems and quality oversight in outsourced environments

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Pace Life Sciences, a leading provider of analytical and regulatory services, and a division of Pace, a Science and Technology, announced today that two of its Senior Consultants will present at the Society of Quality Assurance (SQA) Annual Meeting, taking place April 11-16, 2026. These presentations highlight the commitment of Pace to continued leadership in advancing quality systems, regulatory compliance, and innovative approaches for pharmaceutical and bioanalytical organizations to execute with speed, clarity, and confidence.

Donna M. Aliyetti, Senior Consultant in Auditing and Compliance, will present "Building Quality from the Ground Up: A QA Case Study in Launching a GLP-Compliant Clinical Bioanalysis Laboratory." Her session explores how Quality Assurance supports an inspection, ready process by establishing a robust Quality Management System (QMS) for a GLP-compliant clinical bioanalytical laboratory. Drawing from real-world experience, Ms. Aliyetti will discuss strategies for integrating Good Laboratory Practice (GLP), Good Clinical Practice (GCP), and ICH E6(R3) guidelines, emphasizing risk-based quality management, data integrity, and scalable processes that support long-term compliance and operational excellence.

Julie Barnhill, PhD, Senior Consultant at Pace Life Sciences, will present "Navigating Quality Oversight in Virtual and Hybrid Pharmaceutical Models: Ensuring Compliance of Outsourced GXP Operations." Her session addresses the growing trend of virtual and hybrid pharmaceutical organizations and the complexities of maintaining compliance in outsourced environments. Dr. Barnhill will examine evolving regulatory expectations and lay out practical strategies for vendor oversight, data integrity, and risk-based quality systems, equipping attendees with how to strengthen sponsor-vendor partnerships and ensure compliance across increasingly complex operational models.

The SQA Annual Meeting is a premier event for quality assurance professionals across regulated industries, offering a platform for thought leadership, collaboration, and professional development. For more information, visit the Society of Quality Assurance website or register here .

Pace is a portfolio company or Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

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ABOUT PACE LIFE SCIENCES

Pace Life Sciences provides a full suite of contract CMC development, clinical trials materials manufacturing, regulatory compliance, consulting, and facility support services to the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and gene therapy industries. Our network of CDMO sites consists of GMP analytical testing laboratories and manufacturing support service centers. Our experienced, highly trained industry experts and investment in state-of-the-art development and manufacturing facilities emphasize our commitment to efficiently advancing client programs through the clinic to commercialization. We are dedicated to delivering the best and most reliable services with positive customer experiences across all channels of our business. More at www.pacelifesciences.com.

ABOUT PACE

Pace makes the world a safer, healthier place. Pace people are committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more in our Analytical Services Laboratories. Pace offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. Pace people work in partnership with customers by providing the service, science and data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all.

CONTACT:

Chelsea Simpson

Associate Director, Marketing

chelsea.simpson@pacelabs.com

SOURCE: Pace Analytical

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/pace-life-sciences-to-deliver-two-speaker-sessions-at-society-of-1155614