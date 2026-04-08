Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill Arrives in Babcock Ranch

Popular Steak and Seafood Restaurant Brings Elevated Dining Concept to a Growing Southwest Florida Community

WESTFORD, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill, the welcoming scratch kitchen restaurant from RAVentures Hospitality, will officially open its doors tomorrow, April 9, in Babcock Ranch, Florida. The new restaurant marks the brand's fourth Florida location, following successful openings in Naples, Fort Myers, and Parrish, and continues Oar & Iron's steady growth across Southwest Florida.

Located at 42070 Cypress Parkway, Punta Gorda, the Babcock Ranch restaurant brings Oar & Iron's signature blend of elevated seafood, premium steaks, and craft cocktails to one of the region's fastest-growing communities. Guests can enjoy a versatile dining experience by gathering at the expansive bar and settling in for a full-service meal within a polished and approachable setting designed to accommodate a wide range of dining preferences and dietary needs.

"Our Florida expansion has been driven by communities that value quality, connection, and a great dining experience," said Jeff Doward, regional director, RAVentures Hospitality. "Babcock Ranch is a natural fit for Oar & Iron. It's a place where people come together - whether it's after a long day, for a weekend dinner, or to meet friends and neighbors - and that sense of community aligns perfectly with how we approach hospitality."

Open daily for lunch and dinner, Oar & Iron's Babcock Ranch location offers approximately 5,500 square feet of thoughtfully designed space, with seating for more than 230 guests indoors and outside. The restaurant balances modern sophistication with everyday comfort, allowing guests to choose an atmosphere suiting their occasion. The menu spans inspired seafood and raw bar favorites alongside flavorful steaks, craft burgers, fresh salads, and delicious soups to make it equally fit for casual dining, social gatherings, and special occasions.

At its core, Oar & Iron is built around a scratch-kitchen philosophy bringing fine dining attention to detail within an accessible, relaxed environment. All dishes are prepared to order, allowing guests to customize meals without compromise. Also, almost the entire core menu is available gluten-free, reinforcing the brand's commitment to delivering a high-quality dining experience for every guest.

Like its award-winning sister restaurant brand in the Northeast, 110 Grill, Oar & Iron is committed to meeting all allergen requirements. Team members receive comprehensive allergy-awareness training, and all allergy-related meals are clearly marked and presented by a manager holding current Food Safety and Allergen Awareness certifications.

About Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill

Committed to providing all guests with a special-made, high-quality dining experience where meals are made-to-order, Oar & Iron offers a refined and relaxed setting for all occasions. Guests enjoy delicious, fresh steak and seafood from a scratch kitchen allowing their dishes to be personalized. Oar & Iron is an upscale casual steak and seafood restaurant with an allergy commitment that is second to none. Whether celebrating a special occasion, romantic dinner, or simply craving the freshest seafood, Oar & Iron provides a place for it all. Established in 2023, Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill is part of RAVentures, based in Westford, Mass., which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies since 2014.

To learn more, visit https://www.oarandiron.com/, download the RAV Hospitality app to become a loyalty member, and follow Oar & Iron on Facebook and Instagram.

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Media Contact:

Eric Montague

Sleek Machine for RAVentures Hospitality Group

eric@sleekmachine.com

508-527-3312

SOURCE: Oar & Iron Raw Bar & Grill

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/oar-and-iron-raw-bar-and-grill-arrives-in-babcock-ranch-1155681