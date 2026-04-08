Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Callum Haney, Communications Strategist and Former Press Secretary to Canada's Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, is pleased to announce his participation as a speaker at the Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 8, 2026, at Hart House, during Women's Health Month.

The Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, media, investor relations, marketing, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by the Organization of Canadian and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR North America), the conference brings together industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, wealth creation, visibility, and sustainable career and business growth.

Callum Haney will be moderating Wellbeing at Work: Mental Health, Ethics and Human-Centered Leadership. This session will explore what it means to lead sustainably in a high-stakes communications environment; examining how organizations can build resilient teams, foster ethical cultures, and treat wellbeing not as a perk, but as a core leadership strategy. In an industry defined by visibility, reactivity, and pressure, this conversation is long overdue.

"Spending years advising on some of Canada's most sensitive files gave me a front-row seat to what high-stakes communications demands of the people doing it. The Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference is a rare opportunity to bring that perspective into a room full of practitioners who are asking the same questions. That conversation is important and I am honoured to help lead it," said Callum Haney.

The 2026 conference agenda includes five expert-led panels featuring over 20 industry leaders, covering topics such as modern communications strategy, artificial intelligence, wellbeing and high performance, visibility and influence, and building profitable, sustainable businesses.

Tickets for Women in PR North America's WorkWell Conference 2026 are available at womeninpr.com

Women in PR North America is also inviting applications for membership and welcomes enquiries from companies interested in partnering on the 2026 WorkWell Conference.

About Callum Haney

Callum Haney is a senior communications and public affairs professional based in Ottawa. A former Press Secretary and Issues Advisor to Canada's Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, he has advised at the Cabinet level on some of Canada's most high-profile health and social policy files. He previously served as Communications Advisor to the national Liberal caucus. He is a planning committee member for the 2026 Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference.





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About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting women in public relations, investor relations, and communications.

Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America, with a mission to elevate women leaders and amplify their impact across the U.S. and Canada through events, education, advocacy, and community.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291576

Source: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.