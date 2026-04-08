Bregal Sagemount ("Sagemount") today announced a strategic growth investment in Redgate Software ("Redgate"), a leading platform for database DevOps and lifecycle management. With over 200,000 professionals worldwide relying on Redgate to manage, automate, and govern how database changes move from development through to production, the investment positions Redgate to accelerate product innovation and expand its reach at a moment when data infrastructure has never been more critical to enterprise performance.

Founded in 1999, Redgate has grown from a Cambridge, UK startup offering a handful of database tools into a global business with over 500 employees across six locations. "We're evolving Redgate from trusted tools into a platform that brings together operational workflows, AI-driven automation, and security to manage the full database lifecycle in production environments. When seeking a partner for our next phase of growth and development, I knew we needed an investment firm with a close cultural fit and shared long-term view of Redgate's potential," said Jakub Lamik, Redgate's CEO. "Sagemount's wealth of experience and success with founder-led software businesses, coupled with their strong support of our vision to become the trusted database operations platform, makes this an ideal partnership."

"Redgate's founders, Neil Davidson and Simon Galbraith, along with the current leadership team, have built an exceptional company, earning the trust of many of the world's most demanding enterprises without ever losing the product obsession of its founders," said Adam Fuller, Co-Founder and Partner at Sagemount. "The combination of durability and adaptability is exactly what we look for in a long-term partner, and we couldn't be more excited to back the entire Redgate team for the next chapter."

"The opportunity in front of Redgate is enormous," said David Greenbaum, Principal at Sagemount. "Every enterprise on the planet is racing to become AI-ready, and none of them can get there without clean, governed, and automated database operations."

Steve Mitchell, Redgate's CFO, said: "We are thrilled to enter this new era for Redgate, and Sagemount is the perfect partner to support us in achieving our strategic growth initiatives. I look forward to working with them as we pursue an even greater breadth and depth of AI integration and capabilities, enhanced automation and security offerings, and even wider database coverage as business demands evolve."

With this strategic growth investment, Sagemount will join Redgate's board to support the next phase of growth. Sagemount was advised by LionTree and Goodwin Procter. Redgate was advised by Shea Company and DLA Piper.

About Redgate Software

Redgate puts businesses in control of their databases, supporting automation with confidence, enabling secure scaling, and helping people to realize value and unlock growth through AI.

Redgate's portfolio of solutions helps organizations reliably solve the complex challenges of database management across the Database DevOps lifecycle. We make life easier for IT leaders, development, and operations teams, increasing efficiency, reducing errors, and protecting business-critical data.

More than 200,000 data professionals across the globe, including 92% of the Fortune 100, rely on Redgate's solutions to enable automation, resilience, and efficiency throughout the database lifecycle, ensuring they get the most value out of their databases. For more information, visit the Redgate website: www.red-gate.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Bregal Sagemount:

Bregal Sagemount is a leading growth-focused private capital firm with $11 billion of cumulative capital raised. The firm provides flexible capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies in high-growth sectors across a wide variety of transaction situations. Bregal Sagemount has invested in over 90 companies in a variety of sectors, including software, data information services, financial technology services, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT, and business consumer services. The firm has offices in New York and Palo Alto. For more information, visit the Sagemount website: www.sagemount.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

Disclosure: Endorsements presented herein are made by current or former portfolio company executives, over which Bregal Sagemount may have the ability to exercise discretion on employee compensation, promotion and other employment decisions and may also be investors in Bregal funds.

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Contacts:

Bregal Sagemount

Siqi Wu

Marketing Communications Manager

Siqi.wu@bregal.com