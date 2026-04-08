New regulatory horizon scanning capability helps compliance teams identify relevant federal and state updates and manage implementation through centralized, auditable workflows

ViClarity:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408418724/en/

Quick Take on Reg Monitor

Who: ViClarity, provider of GRC management software

What: Launch of Reg Monitor, an AI-powered regulation monitoring tool

Why: Reduce risk of missed or mismanaged regulatory changes and improve compliance execution

How: Continuously scans applicable federal and state regulatory sources, delivers AI-generated summaries and connects updates to workflow-based implementation

When: Available now as part of the ViClarity compliance management solution

Where: Des Moines, Iowa and County Kerry, Ireland

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LdQI8k8e_fo

Interview an expert: kelly@kmprcollective.com

Reg Monitor to ease burden of manual monitoring

ViClarity today announced the first in a series of AI-enabled capabilities. Reg Monitor is an enhancement to the regtech company's compliance management software designed to help compliance teams keep pace with fast-moving regulatory change.

The tool comes at a time when governance, risk and compliance (GRC) teams are under increasing pressure to keep up with a more complex regulatory landscape and often with fewer resources.

"As the patchwork of federal and state regulations grows more complex, relying on fragmented sources to track regulatory updates creates real risk for GRC teams," said Ogie Sheehy, Global CEO of ViClarity.

Full integration transfers monitoring into action

According to Sheehy, it's not unusual for a compliance team to monitor up to 100 sources of regulatory updates each month. "Reg Monitor identifies the updates that actually apply to an organization's jurisdiction, allowing compliance teams to focus on implementation instead of constant monitoring," he explained.

Reg Monitor is fully integrated into ViClarity's end-to-end compliance management software solution, enabling users to manage the implementation of related policy and procedure changes across their organizations via automated workflows. "It's not just about knowing which rules are coming and going or which ones apply," said Sheehy. "It's about pairing that insight with execution, turning changes into action and tracking progress in a controlled, auditable way."

Introducing clarity across the compliance workflow

Compliance leaders tailor Reg Monitor to their distinct product or service portfolio and geographic footprint. The tool then continuously scans all relevant regulatory sources at the federal level, from agencies like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Centers for Medicare Medicaid Services (CMS), as well as state-level regulators. When it detects an applicable regulatory update, Reg Monitor delivers a concise and actionable AI-generated summary of the content.

Because Reg Monitor is integrated with the larger ViClarity compliance management solution, GRC leaders are able to assess what changed and turn the new requirements Reg Monitor surfaces for them into trackable tasks. The platform maintains a complete, auditable record of compliance activity, including policy and procedure updates, documented decision rationales, implementation tracking, as well as materials for audits, exams, board reporting and historical reference. Instead of updates living in emails and spreadsheets, teams benefit from a centralized system where responsibilities, progress and documentation remain visible across the organization.

"Think of Reg Monitor as air traffic control for a crowded regulatory airspace," said Sheehy. "It gives priority clearance to what matters most and guides it safely onto the workflow runways that teams already trust to achieve compliance."

Part of ViClarity's broader innovation roadmap

The launch of Reg Monitor forms part of ViClarity's wider product innovation program, including ongoing investment in the thoughtful application of AI across the GRC lifecycle.

"We're being very intentional about how we bring AI into our platform," said Sheehy. "That means anchoring our insights in official regulatory sources, keeping experienced professionals in the loop to evaluate every change Reg Monitor surfaces and helping teams apply those updates in the real-world context of their own organizations."

Further enhancements are planned as part of ViClarity's roadmap, addressing the evolving needs of regulated organizations across financial services, banking, healthcare and other highly regulated sectors. These initiatives are focused on reducing manual effort, improving relevance and helping organizations manage regulatory complexity with greater confidence and control.

Reg Monitor is available now as part of the ViClarity compliance management solution.

About ViClarity

ViClarity is an award-winning provider of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management software. A global organization, ViClarity has headquarters in Des Moines, Iowa, and Kerry, Ireland, and solutions in a variety of highly regulated industries, including financial services, insurance and healthcare.

To learn more about the ViClarity platform, visit www.viclarity.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408418724/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Kelly Moore

kelly@kmprcollective.com

515-720-9670