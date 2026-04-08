Degreed, the leading enterprise learning system for workforce transformation, was named a Strategic Leader in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid for Learning Systems for the fourth year in a row. The recognition comes as the company announced additional milestones, reinforcing its strategic focus on artificial intelligence and its commitment to enabling continuous transformation for businesses.

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations.

Strategic Leaders are recognized as higher band performers that provide a rich suite of capability and the sophistication to meet the needs of complex enterprise-scale customers. This position highlights Degreed's comprehensive solution and its proven ability to deliver innovation, adoption, advocacy, and customer satisfaction.

"Organisations face a critical challenge in today's business landscape: bridging skills gaps in their workforce to keep pace with technological advancements and shifting market demands," commented David Wilson, CEO and founder of Fosway Group. "Degreed understands the power of a flexible platform for developing workforce capabilities, ensuring employees are equipped with the skills needed to drive meaningful business results, and we have rated Degreed again as a Strategic Leader in 2026."

The recognition by Fosway marks the latest in a series of achievements for Degreed over the past year. In August, Degreed Maestro was named an HR Tech Product of the Year by HR Executive. This significant acceleration in market recognition is a direct result of the company's strategic initiatives, including the introduction of valuable new products and services and key operational milestones. These include achieving SAP Endorsed Partner Certification and earning dual ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO 9001 certifications, which collectively demonstrate Degreed's unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, security, and enterprise-scale readiness.

Furthermore, in January, co-founder Eric Sharp was reappointed as Chief Technology Officer, returning to accelerate the company's AI-first vision. Degreed also recently announced new solutions for accelerating AI fluency and leadership transformation at the LENS event in Orlando (FL). Finally, Degreed has been recently named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026, which shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations.

"These are exciting times for Degreed. The recent chain of innovation and recognition reinforces our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with the best solutions available in the market today," said David Blake, CEO of Degreed. "Degreed is uniquely positioned to help organizations not only navigate change, but master the human side of the AI transformation, turning abstract AI potential into real-world productivity and performance at scale."

For more information, visit degreed.com.

About Degreed

Degreed is the leading AI-powered learning system for enterprise workforce transformation. With conversational, AI-native learning experiences, adaptive content, cohort academies, and dynamic pathways, you can hyper-personalize development for future roles and enable your workforce to adapt to the next big change. Learn more at www.degreed.com.

About the Fosway 9-Grid

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell, and Vodafone. Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408839371/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, please contact:

press@degreed.com