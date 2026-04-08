Precisely Appoints Industry Veteran Matt Waxman as Chief Product Officer to Advance Agentic-Ready Data Strategy

Waxman brings more than two decades of experience leading enterprise software product organizations, including developing large-scale data platforms. He has held senior product leadership roles at Veritas, Cohesity, Puppet, and Dell EMC, where he led product strategy in data protection, SaaS platforms, and multi-cloud data management portfolios.

Most recently, Waxman served as Chief Product Officer at Arctera, where he helped lead the spin-out of the $400 million data management business from Veritas, and oversaw the company's global product organization.

"As organizations move from experimenting with AI to deploying autonomous systems at scale, the integrity and usability of their data becomes mission-critical," said Walid Abu-Hadba, Chief Executive Officer at Precisely. "Matt's deep experience building and scaling enterprise data platforms will be instrumental as we continue advancing our portfolio and helping customers prepare their data for the next generation of AI-driven applications."

At Precisely, Waxman will guide product strategy across the company's wide array of product offerings. He will work closely with engineering, go-to-market teams, and customers to advance product development, expand AI-driven capabilities, and support Precisely customers as they prepare their data environments for AI-powered applications and autonomous systems.

Waxman's appointment reflects Precisely's continued investment in helping organizations close the AI Data Integrity Gap between AI ambition and the data foundations required to support it. The company's portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps organizations deliver the highest quality data that is integrated, governed, and enriched to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives across the enterprise.

"AI is fundamentally changing how organizations use data, but the success of those systems depends entirely on the quality and context of the data behind them," said Waxman. "Precisely has built a powerful foundation in data integrity. We have a unique opportunity to evolve that foundation and help organizations unlock greater value from their trusted data across the enterprise."

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, featuring the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, brings together software, data, and data strategy consulting services. This unique combination enables organizations to move to Agentic-Ready Data, the highest-quality of data that is integrated, governed, and enriched for AI, automation, and analytics initiatives at enterprise scale. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 95 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely to support some of the world's most complex, regulated, and mission-critical data environments. Learn more at www.precisely.com.

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