EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO and /mkt Announce Strategic Partnership to Launch Athlete Tokenization Platform



08.04.2026 / 15:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Partnership Combines tZERO's Regulated Blockchain Infrastructure With /mkt's Athlete Investment Platform, Enabling Retail Investors to Purchase Tokenized Securities Backed by Professional Athletes' Future Earnings Under Regulation A+ NEW YORK, NY - April 8, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Blockchain Market, Inc. (d/b/a /mkt), the first platform enabling fans and retail investors to purchase SEC-regulated securities tied to professional athletes' future earnings, today announced a strategic partnership with tZERO Group, Inc. ("tZERO"), a leading innovator in blockchain-powered multi-asset infrastructure. Under the partnership, tZERO will provide /mkt with access to its regulated alternative trading system (ATS), blockchain-native custody and settlement infrastructure, and transfer agent services, supporting the full lifecycle of /mkt's tokenized athlete-linked securities. Primary distribution of /mkt's Regulation A+ offerings will be conducted through Forwardslash Financial LLC, /mkt's broker-dealer subsidiary, currently pending FINRA membership approval. The collaboration represents an integration of regulated digital securities infrastructure with the professional sports market, advancing an innovative asset class that allows everyday investors to participate in the economic upside of professional athletes' careers. A New Asset Class: How It Works Subject to SEC qualification and FINRA membership approval, through /mkt's platform, professional athletes partner with the company to tokenize a portion of their future earnings into SEC-qualified securities offered under Regulation A+ (Tier 2). This allows both accredited and non-accredited retail investors to purchase fractional interests - creating a liquid, publicly tradable market for athlete-linked performance contracts. tZERO's institutional-grade infrastructure powers the full securities lifecycle: from primary issuance and investor onboarding through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, to secondary trading on its SEC- and FINRA-regulated ATS, and ongoing custody and settlement on blockchain rails. The result is a seamless, compliant, and transparent experience for both athletes and investors. Leadership Perspectives "This partnership with tZERO is the infrastructure backbone that makes /mkt possible," said Spencer Gareiss, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer of Blockchain Market, Inc. "Athletes are some of the most valuable brands in the world, yet until now there has been no regulated, accessible way for fans and investors to share in that upside. By combining our sports-native platform with tZERO's proven regulatory infrastructure and trading technology, we're opening an entirely new market - one that is clearly regulated, blockchain-native, and designed for the retail investor from day one." "The next phase of tokenization is about expanding what can become investable within a regulated framework," said Alan Konevsky, Chief Executive Officer of tZERO Group, Inc. "Sports is a critical investment category and one that's been largely unseen outside of the betting markets. Through this partnership with /mkt, we're applying tZERO's regulated broker-dealer-led digital securities infrastructure to support innovative athlete-linked investments designed for investor participation from day one. It's another example of how blockchain-enabled capital markets infrastructure can connect investors with opportunities that historically sat outside traditional market structure." Why It Matters The global sports industry generates over $500 billion annually, yet individual athlete earnings have remained inaccessible as an investable asset class. /mkt changes that by securitizing a contractually agreed-upon percentage of an athlete's future income stream, packaging it into a Regulation A+ qualified offering, and making it available to the general public through tZERO's regulated marketplace. The tokenized structure has the potential to deliver benefits that traditional securities cannot: blockchain-based settlement for speed and transparency, fractional ownership for broad accessibility, and the potential for 24/7 secondary market trading on tZERO's ATS - bringing the athlete investment experience in line with how modern investors expect markets to function. Current hours include 12:05 am to 11:35 pm ET on days the ATS is open for business. Partnership Scope Under the agreement, tZERO will provide: Broker-Dealer Services: Primary distribution of /mkt's Regulation A+ offerings through tZERO Securities, LLC, a SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA member.

Primary distribution of /mkt's Regulation A+ offerings through tZERO Securities, LLC, a SEC-registered broker-dealer and FINRA member. Alternative Trading System (ATS): Secondary market trading of athlete-linked tokens on tZERO's regulated ATS, one of the leading digital securities ATSs in the United States.

Secondary market trading of athlete-linked tokens on tZERO's regulated ATS, one of the leading digital securities ATSs in the United States. Custody & Settlement: Blockchain-native custody through tZERO's wallet infrastructure, providing on-chain settlement and transparent record-keeping.

Blockchain-native custody through tZERO's wallet infrastructure, providing on-chain settlement and transparent record-keeping. Transfer Agent Services: End-to-end cap table management, token issuance, and investor record-keeping for each athlete security.

End-to-end cap table management, token issuance, and investor record-keeping for each athlete security. Compliance & Regulatory Support: Ongoing AML/KYC, suitability, and securities compliance support across the full asset lifecycle. Anticipated Timeline /mkt expects to launch its first athlete-linked securities offerings in 2026, with secondary market trading on tZERO's ATS to follow. The company is currently in the process of preparing and filing its offering statement on Form 1-A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Regulation A+ (Tier 2). No offering has been qualified and no securities are currently available for purchase. tZERO Media Contact:

Julie Ros, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com /mkt Contact:

investors@sportsmkt.com About /mkt (Blockchain Market, Inc.) Blockchain Market, Inc. (d/b/a /mkt) is the first platform enabling fans and retail investors to purchase SEC-qualified, tokenized securities backed by professional athletes' future earnings. Through Regulation A+ qualified offerings, /mkt democratizes access to athlete economics - creating an entirely new asset class at the intersection of sports, finance, and blockchain technology. Headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, /mkt is led by a team of financial services and technology veterans with deep expertise in regulated markets, securities compliance, and product development. For more information, visit www.sportsmkt.com . About tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . Investor Notice Digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investor's ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security. The securities described herein are subject to qualification by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Regulation A+ (Tier 2) and have not yet been so qualified. No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the date of qualification. A person's indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: tZERO





08.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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