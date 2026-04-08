iHerb Holdings, Inc.: iHerb Named Exclusive International Retailer for Kylie Jenner's k2o

The New Beauty-Led Hydration Brand Debuts Globally

IRVINE, Calif., April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb , one of the world's largest online retailers specializing in health and wellness, today announced an exclusive international partnership with k2o, founded by Kylie Jenner. Through this partnership, iHerb will soon bring k2o's drink mixes to customers worldwide, introducing a new way to hydrate, glow, and feel your best-inside and out.

"Our vision for k2o is to turn hydration into a daily beauty ritual," said Jay Hunter, CEO of k2o. "Partnering with iHerb allows us to bring that vision to a global audience-reaching customers who are looking for products that support how they look and feel, from the inside out."

Created to turn daily hydration into a feel-good ritual, k2o's debut product, Advanced Skin Hydration Mix, are effortless, on-the-go drink mixes that are thoughtfully formulated with targeted, benefit-driven ingredients to help you look and feel your best. Advanced Skin Hydration Mix blends electrolytes with hyaluronic acid and VERISOL bioactive collagen peptides-bringing together beauty and wellness in one refreshing mix.

VERISOL, one of the most researched collagen peptides for skin health, has been clinically shown to support skin elasticity, improve skin hydration, and help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in as little as 4 weeks. *

"k2o is exactly the kind of brand our customers are looking for-authentic, trend-forward, and rooted in high-quality ingredients," said Hyeyoung Moon, Chief Revenue Officer of iHerb. "We're excited to partner with Kylie and her team to bring this experience to customers around the world."

Advanced Skin Hydration Mix will be available in three signature flavors-Strawberry Lychee, Peach, and Watermelon Lime-along with a variety pack designed for easy discovery and everyday use.

With iHerb's global reach and loyal customer base, shoppers outside of the United States will be among the first to tap into this new wave of hydration-where beauty, wellness, and lifestyle come together.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory authorities. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About k2o

Designed to be effortless and on-the-go, k2o drink mixes are thoughtfully formulated with targeted, benefit-driven ingredients to help you look and feel your best. The debut product, Advanced Skin Hydration Mix, features electrolytes, hyaluronic acid, and Verisol bioactive collagen peptides, and is available in Strawberry Lychee, Peach, and Watermelon Lime, and a Variety Pack.

About iHerb, LLC

iHerb is one of the world's leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from nearly 2,000 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves 15 million global customers across 180 countries and 36 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global supply chain network is anchored by nine climate-controlled logistics centers located in the U.S., Asia and the Middle East, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14f4aa26-3c5d-4dec-b443-5d07f5156dcf

For media inquiries, please contact: k2o: k2o@derris.com iHerb: press@iherb.com