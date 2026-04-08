Time Doctor Wins Gold at 2026 Reworked IMPACT Awards in Work Management & Project Management Category

Award recognizes Time Doctor's leadership in AI-powered workforce analytics for distributed teams

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Time Doctor today announced it has won the Gold award for Excellence in Work Management and Project Management at the 2026 Reworked IMPACT Awards , becoming the first company to receive Gold recognition in the newly launched category.

Time Doctor today announced it has won the Gold award for Excellence in Work Management and Project Management at the 2026 Reworked IMPACT Awards , becoming the first company to receive Gold recognition in the newly launched category.

The Work Management and Project Management category recognizes vendors redefining how organizations manage work in an era of AI, distributed teams, and increasing complexity. .That Time Doctor earned the top honor (Gold) in the category reflects a broader shift: organizations increasingly expect workforce analytics platforms to move beyond activity tracking and deliver actionable, decision-ready insights - rather than simply reporting usage.

As organizations adopt more tools and generate more data, leaders are facing a growing challenge: understanding what that data actually means. Time Doctor addresses this gap by applying AI to transform raw activity data into meaningful, decision-ready insights - helping managers understand performance in context rather than in isolation.

This approach is grounded in direct customer collaboration. Time Doctor's product innovations are developed through structured feedback and deployed in close partnership with the organizations it serves, ensuring that new capabilities solve real operational challenges.

That partnership is reflected in measurable outcomes. At a large U.S. health insurer operating fully remotely, Time Doctor helped the organization save nearly $1 million by reducing unproductive time, while increasing productive time across departments from 69% to 86%.

"The challenge for leaders managing distributed teams is not access to data - it's knowing what to do with it," said Brian Sharp, CEO of Time Doctor. "The innovations we've built are grounded in one principle: the right context turns data into decisions. This recognition reflects the real outcomes our customers are achieving."

The Reworked IMPACT Awards are presented by Reworked, the leading employee experience community produced by Simpler Media Group, and honor vendors for the quality of their products and their impact on customers.

About the Reworked IMPACT awards

The Reworked IMPACT Awards celebrate exceptional work in the fields of employee experience

and the digital workplace. Winners were chosen from qualified nominees who were required to be employee experience leaders, departments/teams or vendors that deployed superior employee experience initiatives or programs over the past year. Judging was completed by a panel of practitioners and industry specialists, led by Reworked Editor-in-Chief Siobhan Fagan, with the winners selected based on information provided through the nomination process. Learn more at https://www.simplermedia.com/impact-awards/reworked/.

About Reworked

Reworked, produced by Simpler Media Group, is the leading community for employee experience professionals. The Reworked community consists of influential HR, IT and workplace leaders focused on building better workplaces through technology, culture and strategy. To learn more, visit Reworked.co.

About Time Doctor

Time Doctor is the workforce analytics platform that empowers managers with the visibility to lead with trust, not control. By transforming real-time work data into actionable insights, Time Doctor helps organizations of all sizes and industries improve productivity, proactively reduce burnout, and make smarter, faster decisions.

Trusted by more than 10,000 companies worldwide, Time Doctor delivers intuitive onboarding, enterprise-grade security, and an exceptional user experience, including privacy controls and 24/7 multilingual customer support. Built for scale, the platform helps organizations create healthier, high-performing teams wherever and however they work.

Learn more at timedoctor.com .

Media Contact

Paula King

Director of Marketing

paula.king@timedoctor.com

SOURCE: Time Doctor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/time-doctor-wins-gold-at-2026-reworked-impact-awards-in-work-mana-1155882