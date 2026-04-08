EQS-News: United American Petroleum Corp.
/ Key word(s): Financial
ORLANDO, FL - April 8, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCID: UAPC) today announced continued execution of its growth strategy through KidSportsLive.com ("KSL"), alongside expansion into multiple high-growth operating sectors.
KidSportsLive.com Scaling Nationally
KidSportsLive.com has secured partnerships with youth sports leagues in Maine, Maryland, and Pennsylvania and is now fully operational to support leagues nationwide.
The platform delivers:
Through a revenue-sharing model, KidSportsLive.com enables leagues to generate consistent funding without upfront costs, positioning KSL as a scalable solution for youth sports organizations seeking long-term financial sustainability.
By connecting local businesses with highly engaged family audiences, KidSportsLive.com is building a repeatable media and revenue platform designed for national expansion.
"KidSportsLive.com is creating a scalable funding model for youth sports by combining media, local advertising, and community engagement into a single platform. We believe this approach has the potential to eliminate many of the financial challenges leagues face today while delivering measurable value to local business partners," - Chad Hetmansperger, President & Head of National League Development
Expansion Into Key Operating Verticals
UAPC continues to develop a diversified portfolio of operating businesses:
UAPC Strategy
UAPC is a public holding company focused on acquiring, scaling, and monetizing cash-flowing businesses.
The Company's strategy is centered on:
KidSportsLive.com represents a core platform within this strategy, with the ability to scale across hundreds of markets nationwide.
About United American Petroleum Corp.
United American Petroleum Corp. (UAPC) is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and developing operating businesses across multiple industries, with an emphasis on scalable, revenue-generating platforms.
Investor Relations & Media Contact
United American Petroleum Corp. (UAPC)
CEO Contact
Shane Jones
KidSportsLive League Contact
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "expectation," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "could," "intend," "belief," "plan," "estimate," "target," "predict," "likely," "seek," "project," "model," "ongoing," "will," "should," "forecast," "outlook" or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of United American Petroleum Corp. (UAPC), will be achieved.
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: United American Petroleum Corp.
08.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United American Petroleum Corp.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US90933X1000
|EQS News ID:
|2305248
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2305248 08.04.2026 CET/CEST