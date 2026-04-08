Investment firm Blackstone has announced plans for a partnership with solar and storage project developer Sunotec, via a €250 million ($292.4 million) structured equity investment. The investment will support Sunotec's project plans in Europe, as well as the company's expansion into new areas including building grid infrastructure.Solar and storage project developer Sunotec has announced a partnership with US investment firm Blackstone. The latter will invest around €250 million in Sunotec, as a structured equity investment funded via its Blackstone Tactical Opportunities business. The deal ...

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