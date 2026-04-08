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PR Newswire
08.04.2026 15:36 Uhr
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University of New Haven Receives U.S. Accreditation Approval to Launch World's First International Branch Campus in Saudi Arabia

WEST HAVEN, Conn., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of New Haven is excited to announce it has received approval from the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE), one of the oldest and most respected accrediting bodies in the United States, to establish its international branch campus in Saudi Arabia. This marks a major development toward the scheduled opening this fall of the campus in Riyadh, which will be the first U.S. international branch campus in Saudi Arabia.

"This is another significant milestone in our historic undertaking to establish an international branch campus in Riyadh," said Jens Frederiksen, Ph.D., president of the University of New Haven. "From the beginning of this process, it has been clear that there is a significant demand in Riyadh for American-style higher education. Our Riyadh campus will feature the same enrollment-driven model in place in Connecticut, offering our immersive educational experiences and market-driven programs in a region with a large and growing population of college-aged individuals who are seeking higher education opportunities."

The University will begin offering degree programs in the Fall of 2026 through a College of Business and Digital Innovation. The University plans to expand to offer degrees through a College of Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing and a College of Arts and Applied Sciences. Undergraduate and graduate degrees will be offered alongside executive education and micro-credentials to support lifelong learning.

The University envisions the Riyadh campus growing to serve more than 10,000 students.

The international branch campus will be located in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia and its most populous city. Riyadh is rapidly developing as an educational hub, with significant investments in education, advanced technology and community-focused school designs supporting the country's diversified workforce needs.

About the University of New Haven
The University of New Haven, founded in 1920, is a private university whose mission is to prepare students to excel and lead purposeful and fulfilling lives in a global society. The university offers more than 150 undergraduate and graduate programs and has been recognized for academic excellence, nationally and internationally. In addition to its main campus in West Haven, the university has a campus in Tuscany, Italy. Learn more at newhaven.edu.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/university-of-new-haven-receives-us-accreditation-approval-to-launch-worlds-first-international-branch-campus-in-saudi-arabia-302737079.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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