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ACCESS Newswire
08.04.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Discovery Education Releases Free Resources To Help Educators Bring 250 Years of U.S. History Into Classrooms

Includes first look at all-new Social Studies Essentials and premium Discovery Education Experience lessons

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Discovery Education, the edtech leader trusted by 45% of U.S. K-12 schools, today introduced a free collection of cross-curricular resources designed to help educators engage students with the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, while delivering inquiry-driven, standards-aligned instruction.

The downloadable resource guide equips educators to turn this historic milestone into meaningful civics and social studies learning across all grade bands. Featuring ready-to-use resources that connect history to real-world topics, the collection supports flexible instruction while building students' critical thinking, literacy, and civic awareness skills. The sampler draws from both Social Studies Essentials and Discovery Education Experience, giving any educator a hands-on feel for two of Discovery Education's most powerful social studies solutions.

The free collection offers educators an early access preview of Social Studies Essentials, the new K-5 product launching for back-to-school 2026, giving educators an up-close look before it's widely available. Designed to build knowledge, strengthen literacy, and support sustained inquiry, Social Studies Essentials is a C3-aligned solution that combines immersive multimedia with ready-to-teach lessons. Its grab-and-go design saves teacher time while developing students' critical thinking and civic awareness.

The collection provides free access to engaging content from Discovery Education Experience, resources typically only available to subscribing districts. The sampler includes original multimedia content introducing students to government structures and national symbols, alongside deeper-dive lessons on topics like the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. With the free downloadable resource guide, educators will find a collection of:

  • Inquiry-driven lessons that encourage critical thinking and student-led exploration

  • Real-world connections linking historical events to today's civic issues

  • Grade-banded, ready-to-use activities aligned to classroom needs

  • Integrated literacy supports within social studies content

"The 250th anniversary of the United States isn't just something to celebrate. It's a powerful opportunity to elevate how students experience history," said Dr. Todd Wirt, Executive Vice President of Partner Engagement at Discovery Education. "Having spent years leading school systems, I've seen how impactful it is when students connect what they're learning to the world around them. We're helping educators turn this moment into meaningful, engaging instruction that bridges the past to the present. By making this collection free to any teacher, all students will have access to inquiry-based, personally relevant civics learning."

Districts and schools with Discovery Education Experience will discover additional captivating cross-curricular lessons with impactful educator-tested strategies on the new Honoring 250 Years of United States History channel. Educators can learn more about Social Studies Essentials by joining the Engage K-12 webinar on April 23.

Learn more about how?Discovery Education supports educators in honoring 250 years of the U.S. at www.discoveryeducation.com/america-250.

###

Discovery Education
Discovery Education is a global education technology leader whose innovative solutions empower educators and progress student learning. Discovery Education's solutions have served more than 100 million students globally, supporting effective teaching and learning in 45% of U.S. K-12 schools and in 100+ countries and territories. The company's portfolio includes award-winning core and supplemental curriculum, high-quality standards-aligned content, and AI-enabled teaching and learning tools. Solutions span math, science, literacy, social studies, and career-connected learning, including instructionally-aligned content developed through one-of-a-kind partnerships with industry leaders to bring real-world relevance into every lesson. Learn more at www.DiscoveryEducation.com.

Contact
Grace Maliska
Discovery Education
gmaliska@discoveryed.com

Find more stories and multimedia from Discovery Education at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Discovery Education
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/discovery-education
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Discovery Education



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/discovery-education-releases-free-resources-to-help-educators-bri-1155909

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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