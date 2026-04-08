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WKN: A1W1T4 | ISIN: FI4000058870 | Ticker-Symbol: 2A41
Frankfurt
08.04.26 | 08:09
11,460 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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AKTIA BANK PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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11,84012,14016:07
PR Newswire
08.04.2026 15:54 Uhr
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Aktia Bank Plc: Early repayment of Additional Tier 1 Notes, ISIN: FI4000507371, on 26 May 2026

HELSINKI, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Aktia Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
8 April 2026 at 4.00 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc: Early repayment of Additional Tier 1 Notes, (ISIN: FI4000507371), on 26 May 2026

Aktia Bank Plc ("Aktia") has on 26 May 2021 issued Additional Tier 1 fixed rate notes with an aggregate amount of EUR 60,000,000. The notes are perpetual and include an early redemption option exercisable after five years (Aktia EUR 60,000,000 Additional Tier 1 Perpetual Capital Notes, ISIN: FI4000507371) (the "Notes").

In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Notes, and subject to approval from the competent authority, Aktia has the right to redeem the Notes in full at the earliest on 26 May 2026 and on each subsequent interest payment date. Aktia has obtained the required approval from the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority and will exercise its right to early redemption the Notes in connection with the next interest payment.

The Notes will be repaid at their outstanding principal amount, together with accrued and unpaid interest thereon to (but excluding) the date fixed for redemption to noteholders on the interest payment date, 26 May 2026.

An application will be submitted to Nasdaq Helsinki to delist the Notes.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:
Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 562 2315, Email ir (at) aktia.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Mass media
www.aktia.com

Aktia, celebrating its 200th anniversary this year, is a growing Finnish financial group. Since 1826, our mission has been to safeguard and increase the wealth and well-being of our customers and society as a whole. Our operations are based on strong values, long-term commitment, and trust. We provide expert, personal support to our customers across Finland, helping them develop their finances and build prosperity across generations. Our award-winning asset management business also sells investment funds internationally.

Our strong business model is based on complementary wealth management, life insurance, and banking services. We employ approximately 825 people around Finland. Aktia's gross assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2025 amounted to EUR 16.6 billion and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion. Aktia's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). Read more about Aktia: aktia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aktia-bank/r/aktia-bank-plc--early-repayment-of-additional-tier-1-notes--isin--fi4000507371--on-26-may-2026,c4332128

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/23592/4332128/4026853.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aktia-bank-plc-early-repayment-of-additional-tier-1-notes-isin-fi4000507371-on-26-may-2026-302737104.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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