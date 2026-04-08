BioPorto A/S: BioPorto Successfully Completes Divestment of its Antibody Business to Janel Life Sciences, LLC

April 8, 2026

Company Announcement No. 7





BioPorto Successfully Completes Divestment of its Antibody Business to Janel Life Sciences, LLC

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK and BOSTON, MA, USA, April 8, 2026 - BioPorto A/S ("BioPorto" or the "Company") (CPH: BIOPOR) today announces the successful signing and simultaneous closing of an agreement to divest its antibody business to Janel Life Sciences LLC, a subsidiary of the Janel Corporation.

The transaction encompasses BioPorto's antibody business and represents an important milestone in executing the Company's strategy to strengthen its focus on driving market adoption of the Company's NGAL biomarker and unlocking new opportunities for long-term growth.

The total consideration amounts to USD 10.5 million, with USD 9 million paid at closing. A further USD 1.5 million may be received over the coming three years as an earn-out, provided specific commercial milestones are met.

The agreement enhances BioPorto's financial flexibility and provides funding that supports the Company's continued progress towards sustainable positive cash flow. With the divestment of the antibody business, the Company is expected to cover current projected spending through first half of 2028. With the divestment the Company aspires to become cash flow positive during first half 2028 without need for further equity funding, assuming successful execution of the strategic milestones previously communicated.

Carsten Buhl, CEO, commented: "We are very pleased to have completed this transaction. It marks an important strategic step in strengthening focus on our core business area with the greatest growth potential. By divesting non- core assets, we unlock capital and organizational capacity to accelerate growth as outlined in our "Forward" strategy plan. A plan focused on how BioPorto creates the most value long- term. Therefore, we see this as a highly positive development for the Company and its shareholders."

Adjustment of Financial Guidance for 2026 and Aspirations towards 2028

Following the divestment, BioPorto is adjusting its financial guidance for the full year 2026. As the antibody business transfers as of April 8st 2026, the guidance for 2026 is revised as follows:

2026 Guidance (DKK-million) FY 2026 Updated FY 2026 Total Revenue 48-58 38-48 Total NGAL Revenue 33-42 33-42 Adj. EBITDA loss 50-60 58-68

Aspirations towards 2028 (DKK million) Announced Aspirations Updated Aspirations Total Revenue 2028 150-200 135-185 Adj EBITDA margin 2028 At least 15% At least 15% Cash Flow Positive Second half of 2027 First half 2028

The aspirations above are based on achieving the strategic milestones previously communicated on November 4, 2025.

The divestment assets comprise research-use-only antibodies and clones, inventory and related contracts. The transaction will result in an accounting gain of approximately DKK 54* million on EBITDA and also approximately DKK 54 million on net profits but with no impact on adjusted EBITDA.

*Using a USD/DKK exchange rate of 6.4.

To receive BioPorto's Company Announcements, Press Releases, Newsletters and other business relevant information, please sign up on https://bioporto.com/investor-contact/.

Investor Relations contacts

Klaus Juhl Wulff, BioPorto A/S, investor@bioporto.com, C: +45 45290000

About BioPorto

BioPorto is an in vitro diagnostics company focused on saving patients' lives and improving their quality of life with actionable kidney biomarkers - tools designed to help clinicians make changes in patient management. The Company leverages its expertise in assay development to create a pipeline of novel and compelling products that focus on conditions where there is significant unmet medical need, and where the Company's tests can help improve clinical and economic outcomes for patients, providers, and the healthcare ecosystem.

The Company's flagship products are based on the NGAL biomarker and designed to aid in risk assessment and diagnosis of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI), a common clinical syndrome that can have severe consequences, including significant morbidity and mortality, if not identified and treated early. With the aid of NGAL levels, physicians can identify patients at risk of AKI more rapidly than is possible with current standard of care measurements, enabling earlier intervention and more tailored patient management strategies. The Company markets NGAL tests under applicable registrations including CE mark in several countries worldwide and FDA cleared ProNephro AKITM (NGAL) for pediatric use in the US.

BioPorto has facilities in Copenhagen, Denmark and Boston, MA, USA. The shares of BioPorto A/S are listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange. For more information visit www.bioporto.com.

Forward-looking statement disclaimer

Certain statements in this news release are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations with respect to the Company's expectations, intentions and projections regarding its future performance including the Company's Guidance for 2026; currency exchange rate fluctuations; anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts, including with respect to implementation of manufacturing and quality systems, commercialization of NGAL tests, and the development of future products and new indications; concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; and, the Company's ability to successfully market both new and existing products. These forward-looking statements, which may use words such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "expect" and words of similar meaning, include all matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve risks, and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, dividend policy and the development of the industry in which the Company's business operates to differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of such statements and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Factors that may impact BioPorto's success are more fully disclosed in BioPorto's periodic financial filings, including its Annual Report for 2025, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors".