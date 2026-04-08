Duell Oyj: Profit warning: Duell lowers its guidance for the 2026 financial year

8.4.2026 14:15:31 EEST | Duell Oyj | Inside information

Duell Corporation is lowering its guidance for the 2026 financial year.

New guidance for the 2026 financial year

Consumer sentiment remains fragile, and uncertainty persists in the market. Duell expects the market environment to remain suppressed during 2026 financial year. Duell's performance in France continues to be weak and Nordic winter season sales was low.

Duell expects organic net sales to be around EUR 115 million

Duell expects adjusted EBITA to be around EUR 2 million

In addition, re-engineering of supply chain operations including inventory optimisation, is having a non-recurring negative impact of EUR 2-3 million on Duell's full-year result.

Previous guidance for 2026 financial year published on 14 January 2026

Consumer sentiment remains fragile, and uncertainty persists in the market.

Duell expects the market environment to remain suppressed during 2026 financial year.

Therefore, our guidance for the 2026 financial year is that:

Duell expects organic net sales to remain at the same level as last year.

Duell expects adjusted EBITA to stay at the same level as last year.

Duell will publish its half-year 2026 financial report on April 9, 2026.

Further information

Tomi Virtanen, interim CEO

Duell Corporation

+358 40 707 1937

tomi.virtanen@duell.eu

Pellervo Hämäläinen, Communications and Investor Relations Manager

Duell Corporation

+358 40 674 5257

pellervo.hamalainen@duell.eu

Certified Advisor

Oaklins Finland Ltd

+358 9 612 9670

Duell Corporation (Duell) is an import and wholesale company based in Mustasaari, Finland, established in 1983. Duell imports, manufactures, and sells products through an extensive distribution network in Europe covering approximately 8,500 dealers. The range of products includes over 100,000 items under more than 500 brands. The assortment covers spare parts and accessories for Motorcycling, Bicycling, ATVs/UTVs, Snowmobiling, Marine and Garden/Forest categories. Logistics centres are in Finland, Sweden, Netherlands, France, and the UK. Duell's net sales in 2025 was EUR 127 million and it employs 200 people. Duell's shares (DUELL) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.