Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Oregen Energy baut Position aus - während Öl bei $96 konsolidiert und Namibias Mega-Ölboom weiter eskaliert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 13:20 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duell Oyj: Profit warning: Duell lowers its guidance for the 2026 financial year

8.4.2026 14:15:31 EEST | Duell Oyj | Inside information

Duell Corporation is lowering its guidance for the 2026 financial year.

New guidance for the 2026 financial year

Consumer sentiment remains fragile, and uncertainty persists in the market. Duell expects the market environment to remain suppressed during 2026 financial year. Duell's performance in France continues to be weak and Nordic winter season sales was low.

  • Duell expects organic net sales to be around EUR 115 million
  • Duell expects adjusted EBITA to be around EUR 2 million

In addition, re-engineering of supply chain operations including inventory optimisation, is having a non-recurring negative impact of EUR 2-3 million on Duell's full-year result.

Previous guidance for 2026 financial year published on 14 January 2026

Consumer sentiment remains fragile, and uncertainty persists in the market.

Duell expects the market environment to remain suppressed during 2026 financial year.

Therefore, our guidance for the 2026 financial year is that:

  • Duell expects organic net sales to remain at the same level as last year.
  • Duell expects adjusted EBITA to stay at the same level as last year.

Duell will publish its half-year 2026 financial report on April 9, 2026.

Further information

Tomi Virtanen, interim CEO
Duell Corporation
+358 40 707 1937
tomi.virtanen@duell.eu

Pellervo Hämäläinen, Communications and Investor Relations Manager
Duell Corporation
+358 40 674 5257
pellervo.hamalainen@duell.eu

Certified Advisor

Oaklins Finland Ltd
+358 9 612 9670

Duell Corporation (Duell) is an import and wholesale company based in Mustasaari, Finland, established in 1983. Duell imports, manufactures, and sells products through an extensive distribution network in Europe covering approximately 8,500 dealers. The range of products includes over 100,000 items under more than 500 brands. The assortment covers spare parts and accessories for Motorcycling, Bicycling, ATVs/UTVs, Snowmobiling, Marine and Garden/Forest categories. Logistics centres are in Finland, Sweden, Netherlands, France, and the UK. Duell's net sales in 2025 was EUR 127 million and it employs 200 people. Duell's shares (DUELL) are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.