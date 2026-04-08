Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc
NET ASSET VALUE
It is announced that at the close of business on 7 April 2026 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.
|Pence per share
Cum Income
|Pence per share
Ex Income
|NAV with debt at par value
|373.64
|370.44
|NAV with debt at fair value
|378.25
|375.04
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
8 April 2026
Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
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