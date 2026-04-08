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ACCESS Newswire
08.04.2026 16:02 Uhr
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BTX Precision: Chandler Industries Completes Acquisition of Arrow Engineering

Chandler Industries, a Business Unit within BTX Precision, Completes Acquisition of Arrow Engineering to Expand Commercial Aerospace Presence

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Chandler Industries, a BTX Precision business unit, today announced the acquisition of Arrow Engineering in a strategic tuck-in transaction designed to expand precision manufacturing capacity and enhance support for key aerospace customers.

This accretive investment enhances Chandler's strategic positioning and creates a bright future for the customers being historically served by Arrow.

"What we are doing at Arrow Engineering demonstrates a continued commitment to certain key customer relationships within the commercial aero and defense segments," said Tom Ryan, President of Chandler Industries. "The absorption of the Arrow mandate into the Chandler operating model is exactly the type of thing we've built our system for."

As part of the BTX Precision platform, Chandler Industries continues to leverage shared expertise and resources across a network of advanced manufacturing businesses, providing scalable, high-performance solutions.

About Chandler Industries
Chandler Industries is a leading provider of precision machining, fabrication, and complex assembly solutions serving aerospace, defense, medical, and other highly regulated industries. The company specializes in tight-tolerance, mission-critical components, leveraging advanced multi-axis CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, welding, and vertically integrated assembly capabilities. With robust quality systems, including AS9100, ISO9001 and ISO13485 certifications, with emphasis on scalable manufacturing solutions across the full product lifecycle - from prototype through production.

About BTX Precision
BTX Precision is a high-precision advanced manufacturing platform comprised of leading businesses across North America, focused on delivering complex manufacturing solutions to the most demanding end markets.

For more information, please visit www.chandlerindustries.com or contact Matt Westlund at mwestlund@chandlerindustries.com

SOURCE: BTX Precision



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/chandler-industries-completes-acquisition-of-arrow-engineering-1154995

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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