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ACCESS Newswire
08.04.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Next Gen Diagnostics: NGD Infection Prevention Introduces Novel Means to Reduce Length-of-Stay at Becker's Healthcare Conference

Visit NGD at Booth #115 to Learn More About the NGD System - the First to Enable Automated Sequence-Based Detection of the Transmission of Infection

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Next Gen Diagnostics (NGD) will showcase its new NGD System at Becker's Healthcare Conference, in Chicago, April 13-16. Attendees can visit Booth #115 to see how NGD's end-to-end, on-premise service enables hospitals to detect and stop infection transmission in real time.

The NGD System integrates complete robotic sample preparation, sequencing, bioinformatics and detection of the transmission of bacterial infection, all in an efficient, low-cost workflow. It is now widely recognized that most of infection transmission in hospitals is undetected without the use of real-time bacterial sequencing. The new NGD200 performs lysis, extraction, normalization, library construction, pooling, and size selection, delivering up to 48 bacterial sequence-ready libraries with no more skill than looping bacterial samples from petri dish to plate, delivering overnight results automatically linked to sophisticated, validated, automated bioinformatics which populate an intuitive user interface enabling IP team next-day action. NGD's HIPAA-compliant EpiAssist platform automatically displays the overlap of ward, procedure and caregiver that helps IP teams to identify root cause, delivering actionable reports to Infection Prevention teams to help guide effective intervention.

"We look forward to showing hospital leadership a practical way to detect and prevent transmission of infection, reducing average length-of-stay while protecting patients from hospital-acquired infections," said Paul A. Rhodes, PhD, CEO and Founder of NGD.

Visit Booth #115 to preview NGD's practical, implementable infection transmission detection system - an untapped approach that, when paired with effective intervention, can reduce hospital readmissions and length-of-stay.

NGD's turnkey service includes full installation, training (minimal is needed given the low hands-on-time and low skill requirements of the NGD system), and ongoing technical support.

About NGD Infection Prevention

NGD Infection Prevention provides a fully automated, end-to-end whole-genome sequencing platform and bioinformatics pipeline, enabling hospitals to detect and prevent transmission in real-time. The NGD200 system processes 48 bacterial samples with minimal low-skill hands-on time while NGD EpiAssist automates bioinformatics as well as root cause determination, delivering actionable reports overnight at the low per-sample cost needed for broad adoption. The company has a laboratory in Cambridge, MA, a business office in Boston, and a subsidiary in Israel.

Media Contact:
Nicole Brokob
Director of Marketing & Communications, NGD
nbrokob@ngdinfectionprevention.com
Press Inquiries: press@nextgen-dx.com

SOURCE: Next Gen Diagnostics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/ngd-infection-prevention-introduces-novel-means-to-reduce-length-of-stay-at-beckers-h-1155859

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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