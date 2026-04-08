Nesconset, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2026) - Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCID: KITL), (the "Company") a publicly listed U.S.-based company, transitioning from a restaurant operator, franchisor, and product distributor in the United States, Canada, and Europe, to an aesthetic biologic company announces today that it has agreed to a business combination with Regen Health Physicians of New York City ("Regen Health").

Regen Health will be the first of several stem cell/Peptide/Biologic based regeneration health clinics focusing of both men and women. These regeneration clinics primarily focus on hair regeneration, skin and anti-aging procedures as well as providing sexual wellness ED treatments as well as female sexual wellness issued primarily from post-menopausal issues. In addition, our clinics will also deal with pain among hips, joints and other areas as well as stem cell and other regeneration products and assorted treatments.

The Company will initially have two operations, located in New York City and Salt Lake City, and intends to expand to Miami and San Francisco as Company owned locations. The Company owned locations will serve as proving grounds and training centers and regional hubs for what is being launched as a franchise and license model for future locations in the regenerative medical industry.

Each franchise or licensee will have an approximately 1, 500 to 2,00 square feet footprint. The Company will provide a Medical Director, but each location is designed for Nurse Practitioners. Physicians Assistants and/or traditional medical doctors that are entrepreneurial and are frustrated by the limitations of traditional medicine and are interested in the fast-growing self-pay model

Along with the transaction, Dr. Ajit Dhaliwal has agreed to become CEO of the Reen Health Physician platform as well as Medical Director

Regen Health Physicians web site is: https://www.rhpny.com/

News:

https://x.com/sniperflow777/status/2041339394318086419?s=10

Mr. Zimbler, Interim President of KITL, stated, "I am pleased to announce the planned acquisition/business combination with Regen Health Physicians, the first of our platform of regeneration franchise or licensee model that we intend on Launching 2026."

Kisses from Italy, Inc. (OTCID: KITL) is a publicly listed U.S.-based company, and was previously a restaurant chain developer, Franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. We are transitioning to the aesthetic wellness space, a fast-growing field for women and men's biologics and related types of care.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to raise capital, the regulatory approval process, the development, testing, production and marketing of our drug candidates, patent and intellectual property matters and strategic agreements and relationships. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company's business, including the business of any of its subsidiaries, is included in "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291519

Source: Kisses From Italy, Inc.