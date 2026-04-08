AGY, a global leader in specialty glass fiber reinforcements, and SAERTEX, the world's leading manufacturer of multiaxial non-crimp fabrics (NCF), today announced a joint development focused on the use of AGY's high-strength S-2 Glass fiber in SAERTEX engineered non-crimp fabric architectures.

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AGY S-2 Glass Non-crimp Fabric Using SAERTEX USA Production Process

This collaboration combines AGY's next-generation S-2 Glass reinforcement with SAERTEX's tailored multiaxial NCF technology to deliver lightweight, high-strength composite solutions for aerospace, defense, industrial, and advanced mobility applications.

SAERTEX non-crimp fabrics are designed with precisely aligned fiber orientations and optimized surface weights to maximize load performance while reducing component weight and layer count, enabling improved mechanical efficiency and lower manufacturing cost.

By integrating AGY's S-2 Glass fiber, known for its exceptional tensile strength, impact resistance, and fatigue performance, the companies are developing reinforcement systems that provide:

Higher specific strength and stiffness for weight-critical structures

Improved impact and damage tolerance compared to conventional glass systems

Optimized multiaxial load paths through tailored NCF architectures

Compatibility with infusion, RTM, prepreg, compression, and pultrusion processes

"This development represents a significant step forward in expanding the performance envelope of glass-fiber-based composites," said Patrick Hunter, Chief Commercial Officer President of AGY. "Combining S-2 Glass with SAERTEX's advanced multiaxial fabric design enables lightweight solutions that can compete in applications traditionally reserved for higher-cost materials."

"SAERTEX is committed to delivering tailor-made reinforcement systems that maximize structural efficiency and manufacturability," said Christian Beckmann, CEO, SAERTEX. "The integration of AGY's S-2 Glass fiber allows us to offer customers enhanced mechanical performance while maintaining the processing advantages of non-crimp fabrics."

The jointly developed S-2 Glass NCF materials are being targeted for structural composite applications requiring high strength, impact resistance, and fatigue durability, including aerospace structures, defense systems, pressure vessels, and industrial components.

The companies are currently qualifying multiple multiaxial constructions, including unidirectional, biaxial, and quadriaxial formats, with customized fiber orientations to meet specific load-case requirements and manufacturing methods.

This collaboration reinforces both companies' commitment to advancing cost-effective, high-performance composite materials and expanding the role of glass fiber in next-generation lightweight structures.

About AGY

AGY is a leading innovator and manufacturer of specialty glass fibers enabling high-performance composite solutions for aviation, defense, electronics, artificial intelligence, digital connectivity and architecture applications that are integral to civilian life and critical to the national security supply chain. Headquartered in Aiken, SC, AGY is the singular remaining specialty glass fiber manufacturer in the United States. Flexible production operations, R&D teams, and a product innovation center allow AGY to customize material solutions and develop next-generation products for clients globally.

About SAERTEX

SAERTEX is the world's leading manufacturer of multiaxial non-crimp fabrics (NCFs) made from glass, carbon, and aramid fibers. With more than 2,500 5.000 article designs and products tailored to customer-specific fiber type, weight, and orientation requirements, SAERTEX serves composite manufacturers across wind energy, aerospace, marine, automotive, and industrial sectors. Headquartered in Saerbeck, Germany, SAERTEX operates globally with manufacturing sites on multiple continents. For more information, visit www.saertex.com.

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Contacts:

For more information, please visit www.agy.com or contact:

Cameron Roux

Business Communications

AGY

803-643-1172

Cameron.roux@agy.com