A decade of pharma-native impact across the industry, and a vision for what comes next

AESARA, a leading Value Access agency, today marks its 10th anniversary, a decade defined by challenging conventional approaches to market access, evidence generation, and healthcare decision-making across the global biopharmaceutical industry.

"Ten years ago, I took a leap: building a company led by people who've lived inside pharma, not just advised from the outside. I never anticipated we'd be where we are today. We started with a focused vision in HEOR and market access, and we've evolved into something much bigger: a brand that industry leaders recognize and trust as a true strategic partner," said Sissi Pham, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AESARA.

Since its founding in 2016, AESARA has partnered with biopharma companies across the U.S. and Europe, supporting more than 60 product launches and delivering strategic guidance across 25+ therapeutic areas. Over the past ten years, the company has grown to a team of over 50+ professionals and has worked with 120+ clients, including many of the world's leading pharmaceutical organizations.

Pham continued: "What excites me most is what's ahead. We've built real trust through our client work and by leading landmark initiatives like the upcoming CFL-SASS collaborative that nobody else stepped up to do. Now we're channeling that into deepening our impact in rare diseases, oncology, and Asia, and exploring how our capabilities can serve government and health system partners beyond pharma. At our 10th year, I don't feel like we've arrived, we're just getting started."

Building on this momentum, AESARA is entering its next phase of growth, focusing on expanding its capabilities, strengthening global partnerships, and scaling its impact across increasingly complex healthcare environments. AESARA recently established Centers of Excellence in rare diseases and oncology, where access barriers remain significant and new approaches are required to improve access. The company is also advancing cross-industry collaborations with professional organizations such as ISPOR and NPC to address industry challenges in demonstrating and communicating the value of innovation.

"AESARA has been ISPOR's trusted advisor, modeling agility and creativity while always being mindful of the operational and competitive space in which we operate," said Rob Abbott, Chief Executive Officer of ISPOR. "As a leader shaping health policy worldwide, their solutions are pressure-tested in real-world contexts, which helps speed effective implementation. I also very much appreciate their digital-forward positioning, which helps map out realistic, grounded alternative paths ahead. As the industry navigates the next decade, that combination of rigor and vision is exactly what's needed."

As it enters its second decade, AESARA looks ahead to the public release of its CFL-SASS collaborative report an industry roadmap for the use of real-world evidence in promotion supported by 15 major pharmaceutical companies, ISPOR, and NPC. The roadmap reflects both the depth of trust AESARA has earned across the industry and its continued commitment to challenging what's possible.

About AESARA

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, AESARA is a Value Access agency with a focused purpose: to impact healthcare decision-making and improve people's lives. Founded in 2016 by CEO Sissi Pham, AESARA is a woman- and minority-owned company with experienced biopharma professionals across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. The company delivers market access strategies, evidence generation, and communication solutions that help biopharmaceutical organizations navigate increasingly complex global access environments. The AESARA Foundation, established alongside the company to express its founding vision, supports initiatives that strengthen communities and advance sustainable social impact.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260408624245/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Ruslan Horblyuk

CSCO

AESARA

ruslan.horblyuk@aesara.com

+1-347-330-0004