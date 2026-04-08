Gastrointestinal Stent Market worth $0.82 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

Browse 480 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 500 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Gastrointestinal Stent Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Gastrointestinal Stent Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.62 billion

USD 0.62 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.82 billion

USD 0.82 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.7%

Gastrointestinal Stent Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the biliary stents segment accounted for the largest share of 44.3% in 2025.

By type, the self-expandable metals segment is expected to dominate the market with 70.1% share in 2025.

By end user, the hospital & clinics segment dominated the market, with a share of 84.4% in 2025.

The Asia Pacific gastrointestinal stent market is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

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The gastrointestinal (GI) stent market is witnessing gradual growth due to the continuous introduction of advanced stent technologies and the increasing demand for minimally invasive treatment options for gastrointestinal disorders. There are innovative developments, for example, self-expanding metal stents (SEMS), biodegradable stents, drug-eluting stents, and improved delivery systems, which offer better flexibility, higher radial force, and more precise deployment. Advancements in biomaterials, anti-migration designs, and coating technologies are making it possible to manage esophageal, biliary, and intestinal strictures, as well as leaks and fistulas, more effectively and with fewer complications.

One major source of growth in the GI stent market is product-level innovation. For instance, leading medical device companies have developed next-generation stents with enhanced design features, including fully and partially covered configurations, anti-migration structures, and improved conformability for complex gastrointestinal anatomy. These stents provide a combination of better anchorage, reduced tissue ingrowth, and improved patient comfort, while also ensuring compatibility with widely used endoscopic delivery systems. Additionally, biodegradable stents are emerging as a key innovation, as they provide temporary support and gradually degrade, eliminating the need for removal procedures and reducing long-term risks.

By type, the metal stents segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

In the gastrointestinal stent market, the metal stents segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025. This dominance is primarily because of their better mechanical strength, greater radial force, and longer patency than other materials, which renders them very effective in handling malignant stenoses and obstructions. Self-expanding metal stents (SEMS) are favored among physicians since they can better fit even very complicated GI anatomies, are less likely to be crushed, and give better clinical results, especially in cancer treatments. Besides that, innovations such as covered and partially covered designs have not only minimized problems like tumor ingrowth and migration but have also played a significant role in their widespread usage in esophageal, biliary, and colonic cases.

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By application, the gastrointestinal cancers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The gastrointestinal stent segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because the rise in incidence rates of various types of cancers all over the world has led to the increased demand for esophageal, colorectal, and gastric cancer treatments. These cancers that lead to luminal obstructions require immediate palliative intervention. In such cases, GI stents are most commonly used as they are capable to bridge the period from presentation to definitive treatment. They are procured for both malignant and benign obstructions to provide patients with symptom relief and eliminate the need for surgical interventions. Besides this, increasing palliative care and cancer diagnosis rates, along with technological developments such as covered and drug-eluting stents, are some of the contributing factors to the faster growth of their usage in oncology settings as opposed to benign indications.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the gastrointestinal stent market. This is mainly because it has a developed healthcare system, a high percentage of minimally invasive endoscopic procedures being performed, and many leading medical device manufacturers are located there. The area also experiences a high number of gastrointestinal cancer cases and other related disorders, which maintains the demand for stent-based operations. Besides, positive reimbursement rules, early introduction of new types of stents such as drug-eluting and biodegradable ones, and a good endoscopist network contribute to the high usage of these devices and help the region keep its leading position in the market.

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Top Companies in Gastrointestinal Stent Market:

The Top Companies in Gastrointestinal Stent Market include Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cook Medical (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Olympus Corporation (Japan), BD (US), M.I.Tech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), Endo-Flex GmbH (Germany), Micro-Tech (Nanjing) Co., Ltd. (China), Hobbs Medical Inc. (US), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (US), BVM Medical Limited (UK), STERIS plc (Ireland), ELLA-CS, s.r.o. (Czech Republic), Q3 Medical Group (Netherlands), among others.

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