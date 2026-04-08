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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Tradegate
08.04.26 | 07:39
3,460 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3203,48017:50
3,3403,46017:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.04.2026 16:22 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Chery Group: As IBS 2026 Approaches, LEPAS Unfolds Its "Elegance Moves the World" Trilogy

WUHU, China, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 International Business Summit (IBS 2026) is set to take place in Wuhu this April. Under the theme "Elegance Moves the World", Chery Group's new NEV brand LEPAS will leverage this summit to accelerate its global strategic expansion-a significant step in its global rollout.

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In a sector often defined by numbers, LEPAS chooses a different language. Not louder, but more refined. Over the course of the coming month, the brand will articulate its vision through a three-part progression-showcase, validation, and co-creation-offering a considered answer to a fundamental question: how elegance evolves from an concept into a lived mobility experience.

The first movement will begin at the upcoming Beijing Auto Show, where LEPAS will unveil its NEV Strategy, alongside the world premiere of the LEPAS L6 BEV and LEPAS L4 BEV. Rooted in Leopard Aesthetics, Exquisite Space, and Elegant Driving, the brand introduces not merely products, but a class-defining NEV portfolio-a composed yet confident opening to its first-ever NEV product offensive.

From unveiling to proof, the narrative continues. Following the show, the LEPAS Global Journey of Elegant Driving will commence. Over long distances and in real-world conditions, the LEPAS L6 will be experienced not as a specification sheet, but as a presence-measured, assured, and inherently refined.

At the same time, LEPAS extends its vision beyond the vehicle itself. During the summit, the inaugural LEPAS Global Partners Conference will convene, bringing together a global network of distributors, suppliers, and ecosystem collaborators. Here, the first cohort of Global Elegant Lifestyle Partners will be formally recognized. This marks a pivotal leap-from brand expression to Elegant Ecosystem co-creation.

An equally important expression unfolds in space. The upgraded LEPAS Elegant Lifestyle House will open for the first time, accompanied by a curated LEPAS Garden Gathering. Conceived as an immersive environment, it offers a tangible interpretation of the brand's world-where product, design, and lifestyle converge into a singular experience. It is here that the LEPAS philosophy-Elegant, Exquisite, Confident-is not described, but felt.

The trajectory of LEPAS is inseparable from the foundation of Chery Group. Positioned as the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, and guided by Drive Your Elegance, LEPAS draws strength from a global system defined by depth and continuity. Today, Chery Group operates in more than 130 countries and regions, maintaining its position as China's leading passenger vehicle exporter for 23 consecutive years. With a cumulative global user base exceeding 19 million, this scale provides not just reach, but resilience-an enduring platform for LEPAS's global journey.

At IBS 2026, LEPAS will bring together brand, product, channel, and ecosystem into a coherent whole-completing a pivotal step from global expansion to integrated realization. It is not an abrupt acceleration, but a deliberate unfolding-one that introduces a more composed, more enduring expression of elegance into the global NEV landscape.

Alongside this, AiMOGA will make a distinguished appearance, offering a glimpse into the future of human AI assistants. Subtle yet forward-looking, it adds a new layer of intelligence to the evolving LEPAS ecosystem.

Company: Chery Group
Contact Person: Peiwen Tan
Email: tanpeiwen@mychery.com
Website: lepasinternational.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d8ea87a-ca5a-4760-a0fc-131883fecb3c


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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