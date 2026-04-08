Bluewater: Schweid & Sons Featured in Griddle Nation Season Premiere

Premium Protein Brand Appears in Episode 1: Smashburger Showdown, Now Airing on Gusto TV and RFD-TV

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2026 / Griddle Nation, a 30-episode celebration of griddle-loving home cooks across the nation premiering today on Gusto TV and RFD-TV, features Schweid & Sons in its debut episode: Smashburger Showdown.

Griddle Nation is hosted by Chef Nate Lippy and "Not-a-Chef" CJ Frazier, two griddle cooking enthusiasts who bring energy, humor, and culinary creativity to every episode. Each week, the show explores a new food theme, from smashburgers and hibachi to campsite cuisine and elevated eats, featuring three original recipes, a community viewer battle poll, and viewer submissions curated and produced for broadcast.

Schweid & Sons is a premium protein purveyor with over four generations of experience in the meat industry and roots dating back to the late 1800s. Headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey, the company is known for its exceptional beef blends and has earned a reputation among chefs and home cooks alike, with its products found on grocery shelves and restaurant menus nationwide.

The Smashburger Showdown is a natural showcase for Schweid & Sons' premium beef blends. Their smashburgers are perfectly portioned for smashing on the griddle, cutting down on prep time and waste without sacrificing quality. Hosts Nate and CJ work through the episode's smashburger theme alongside home cook submissions and original recipes, with Schweid & Sons' signature burgers and ground beef at the center, putting four generations of craft behind one of America's most beloved griddle dishes.

"We are so excited to kick off the Smashburger Showdown with our Signature Blend Smashburgers and Griddle Nation. This integration brings together a shared audience of passionate home cooks through content that reinforces the importance of starting with the very best ingredients. Chef Nate and CJ bring an energy that makes cooking approachable and aligns perfectly with what we stand for at Schweid & Sons - to inspire people to create something truly special in their own kitchens." said a spokesperson from Schweid & Sons.

New episodes premiere Tuesdays on Gusto TV at 5:30pm and 11pm ET, and Wednesdays on RFD-TV at 9pm ET, with additional airings on Thursdays. The series airs on Gusto TV and RFD-TV, with plans to expand distribution to reach broader audiences domestically and internationally. Recipes, episode guides, and community content are available at griddlenation.com.

About Griddle Nation

Griddle Nation is a 30-episode series produced by Bluewater celebrating griddle-loving home cooks across America through weekly themed episodes, original recipes, and a vibrant community of griddle enthusiasts. Hosted by Chef Nate Lippy and "Not-a-Chef" CJ Frazier, the show airs weekly on Gusto TV and RFD-TV. Find episodes, recipes, and more at griddlenation.com. Follow the show at @griddlenationshow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Schweid & Sons

Schweid & Sons is a premium protein purveyor with over four generations of experience in the meat industry and roots dating back to the late 1800s. Headquartered in Carlstadt, New Jersey, the company crafts exceptional beef and protein offerings, including its signature Burgers and Ground Beef. Schweid & Sons products can be found on grocery shelves and restaurant menus nationwide, bringing people together around meals worth savoring.

About Bluewater

Bluewater is a fully converged production and branded entertainment studio headquartered in Clearwater, FL. With 25 years of proven performance, Bluewater develops, produces, and distributes original content that connects brands with audiences across television, digital, and social platforms. Known for its award-winning work and disruptive thinking, Bluewater unites creative, production, and media disciplines to deliver breakthrough results for brands across consumer categories.

Media Contact:

Madeleine Sky

Director, Marketing & Operations

msky@bluewater.tv | (813) 944-2926

SOURCE: Bluewater

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/schweid-and-sons-featured-in-griddle-nation-season-premiere-1155934