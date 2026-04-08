Inspired Entertainment, Inc.: Inspired Entertainment Announces Expansion of Virtual Sports with BetMGM

NEW YORK, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading provider of B2B gaming content, systems, and solutions, today announced that BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator, has launched Inspired's Virtual Sports content at BetMGM and Borgata Online sports betting platforms in New Jersey. The offering includes V-Play Soccer, V-Play Basketball, and V-Play NFL-themed Football.

Inspired's V-Play Soccer and V-Play U.S. sports events consistently deliver incremental revenue for operators, combining broadcast-quality graphics with frequent betting opportunities that keep players engaged.

Inspired's V-Play NFL-themed Football stands out as the first-ever NFL-themed Virtual Sports offering, giving football enthusiasts an exciting and unique way to interact with their favorite NFL teams through a fully engaging Virtual Sports experience.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with BetMGM and Borgata to bring our proven Virtual Sports products to their New Jersey sportsbook," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired Entertainment. "Our V-Play Soccer, Basketball, and V-Play NFL-themed Football products have demonstrated strong performance across regulated markets, driving meaningful incremental revenue and engagement for our operator partners. This launch underscores the growing role Virtual Sports play in modern sportsbooks, where companies that position Virtual Sports within their sportsbook, rather than their online casino, consistently generate higher revenues."

Matt Prevost, Chief Revenue Officer, BetMGM, said, "Inspired Entertainment is a leader in Virtual Sports and expanding our partnership represents an important milestone in elevating BetMGM and Borgata Online's offerings in New Jersey. Inspired's V-Play portfolio delivers the premium, engaging sports content and results from Ontario have shown a positive player response."

Inspired's V-Play Soccer, V-Play Basketball, and V-Play NFL-themed Football are currently live at BetMGM in Ontario, and has established a strong, loyal player base generating high, sustained performance across all three products.

Inspired continues to grow its Virtual Sports presence across regulated jurisdictions worldwide, providing operators with innovative, high-quality content designed to enhance engagement, generate incremental revenue, and ensure the season never ends.

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About Inspired Entertainment

With a proven track record of innovation, Inspired is a leading provider of content, technology, hardware and services for licensed gaming, betting and lottery operators around the world. Inspired's proprietary games resonate with players and deliver consistent performance for gaming operators across interactive, virtual sports, and retail gaming environments. Inspired's content and gaming systems are designed to work together across digital and retail channels, enabling scalable deployment and a consistent player experience. Through this integrated content-led approach, Inspired helps operators strengthen their offerings, drive engagement, and deliver compelling player experiences.

Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired's website at www.inseinc.com.

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