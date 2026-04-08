Opus One Gold Corporation: Opus One Gold Corp Releases the First Assay Results from Its Winter Drilling Program on Noyell

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, April 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Gold Corp (TSX-V: OOR) (the "Company" or "Opus One") is pleased to announce the first assay results from the winter drilling program on its Noyell property located in the northern portion of the Abitibi greenstone belt, Quebec, Canada.

Following excellent drill results in 2025, Opus One decided to aggressively continue definition drilling on its Zone 1 discovery and extend its exploration on the western portion of the property where the company never ventured before. A 14,000 m (27 holes, including 5 holes in the West Zone) was proposed for this program.

Drilling on Noyell was initiated in mid-January. It started quite slowly with the drilling company being plagued by personnel and mechanical problems in addition to extreme winter conditions. The problems were eventually all resolved and drilling has been very productive for the last month with 4 rigs operating at full capacity. Three rigs are doing definition drilling on Zone 1 and one rig is dedicated to exploration of the West Zone located 3 km to the west of Zone 1 and where no drilling was previously performed by Opus One. The drilling program should reach 12,000 m out of the 14,000 m initially planned.

Assay results are being received at a very slow pace, and they are exclusively from Zone 1 as drilling on the West Zone started later.

Hole NO-26-01 was drilled near surface to test the possible extension of Zone 1 to the east of hole NO-25-18 (3.24 g/t Au over 5.5 m). Zone 1 returned 0.42 g/t Au over 2.43 m (true width: 2.03 m) confirming (as expected) that Zone 1 appears to weaken in that direction. Zone 2 was not reached.

Hole NO-26-02 was drill close to the former but slightly deeper. Zone 1 returned 0.16 g/t Au over 5 m (true width: 4.44 m) confirming the same weakening of Zone 1 in that direction. Zone 2 gave 0.53 g/t Au over 2.0 m (true width: 1.77 m).

Hole NO-26-03 had the same purpose as the first two holes but to the west of Zone 1 and close to surface as well. Zone 1 gave 1.11 g/t Au over 5.4 m (true width: 4.44 m) indicating that Zone 1 is still present although not as high grade as in its center. Zone 2 returned 0.38 g/t Au over 0.79 m (true width: 0.72 m).

ASSAY RESULTS

Hole NO-26-04 followed the same pattern but 125 m below the latter. Zone 1 returned 0.59 g/t Au over 3.01 m (true width: 2.51 m) and Zone 2 gave 0.76 g/t Au over 2.55 m (true width: 2.18 m).

Finally, hole NO-26-05 is an in-fill hole drilled along the main steeply dipping ore shoot above hole NO-25-13 (4.10 g/ Au over 7.1 m). It intersected Zone 1 at a vertical depth of 400 m and returned 2.64 g/t Au over 7.45 m (true width: 6.58 m). This result confirms that Zone 1 is still strong along the interpreted main ore shoot of Zone 1. Zone 2 returned 0.38 g/t Au over 3.74 m (true width: 3.36 m). It should be noted that, for all holes, silver grades are systematically low; equal or below gold grades.

The four drill rigs, currently in operation, should be demobilized in the coming days as spring conditions settle on the Abitibi. The very harsh weather conditions experienced at the beginning of the winter (very cold and snowy) are now allowing us to continue the drilling well into the month of April which is quite uncommon.

Opus One will now complete the program, compile the drilling data and refine its geological model for the mineralization observed in Zone 1. Preliminary observations on the West Zone indicate that we are dealing with a different geological environment. Contrary to Zone 1 which is totally (or almost) hosted in sediments, the west zone comprises volcanic, intrusive and sedimentary rocks. The style of mineralization is quite different from Zones 1 and 2 and it is, at this stage, difficult to establish if the mineralization there is at the same structural and/or stratigraphic levels as Zone 1 or 2.

ZONE 1 DISCOVERY - LONGITUDINAL SECTION

Holes NO-26-1 to NO-26-5 in bright yellow.

Louis Morin, Opus One CEO commented: It has been a very challenging drilling season. The formidable level of exploration activity in Abitibi created a major shortage of experienced personnel, the latter moving from one drilling company to another forcing management to hire marginal people who brought with them more problems than solutions. Thanks to an excellent collaboration from our drill contractor, these issues were finally resolved and, at the end, most of the planned drilling will be completed. The geological picture as well offered some challenges as our drilling is moving away from areas that are better known. The picture is getting more complex and this is not necessarily a bad sign as gold is usually found along geologically complex structures.

Sample preparation, analysis and QAQC program

All core recovered is NQ size. All samples are described, labelled, cut (diamond saw) and bagged at Technominex' facilities in Rouyn-Noranda. Samples are then shipped to AGAT certified Laboratory in Val D'or for preparation. Sample pulps are then shipped to various AGAT laboratories in Canada for analysis. Samples are assayed for gold using Fire Assay - Trace Au, ICP-OES finish (50g charge). All samples equal or above 10 g/t Au are submitted to ore grade gravimetric finish. Multi element analysis are performed using Aqua Regia Digest - Metals Package, ICP-OES finish.

Opus One's QAQC program consists of one control sample inserted, at Technominex' facility, after 9 regular samples. Control samples consist of a certified blank and various gold grades certified material.

OPUS ONE Resources Inc.

Opus One Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on discovering high quality gold and base metals deposits within strategically located properties in proven mining camps, close to existing mines in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, north-western Quebec and north-eastern Ontario - one of the most prolific gold mining areas in the world. Opus One holds assets in the Val-d'Or and Matagami mineral districts.

An independent qualified person, Pierre O'Dowd P.Geo, has verified and approved the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in the written disclosure as required by section 3.1 and 3.2 of NI43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Opus One, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including the anticipated exploration program on the project, the results of such exploration program, the development of the project and what benefits Opus One will derive from the project, the expected demand for lithium. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Opus One' control.

These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and Uncertainties in Opus One's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended August 31st, 2025," a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Opus One does not intend, nor does Opus One undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

For more information, please contact:

Louis Morin

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel.: (514) 591-3988

Michael W. Kinley, CPA, CA

President, Chief Financial Officer & Director

Tel: +19024020388

info@OpusOneGold.com

Visit Opus One's website: www.OpusOneGold.com

OPUS ONE'S NOYELL PROPERTY LOCATION MAPS

PROPERTY GEOLOGY AND GOLD TARGETS

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efb35510-f5cb-4f2f-a2b5-30934eb85e97

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7dd9151d-8bfe-4866-8f87-2e986e69e252

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1e4c2a4-ca54-4d08-9931-9cdf42336995

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/535d1954-7ca0-4f59-8c01-84f412b573fa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21e3d5e9-fd7e-43e2-a857-5f06377264a8