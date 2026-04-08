EESTI ENERGIA AS: Update on Eesti Energia credit rating by Moody's

On 8 April 2026, Moody's affirmed Eesti Energia AS's Baa3 credit rating and restored its stable outlook. The revision to a stable outlook reflects Eesti Energia's more stable financial profile following changes to its debt structure, which reduce exposure to financial covenant breaches, and Moody's expectation that leverage will remain at least in the mid-teens (as a percentage) over the next two to three years.

Details on the publication can be found here: https://www.enefit.com/en/ettevottest/investorile

Danel Freiberg

Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management

Eesti Energia AS

Tel: +372 5594 3838

Email: danel.freiberg@enefit.com