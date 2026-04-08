BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Tender Offer
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 08
Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST plc
LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
Tender Offer
The Board of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces that it has decided not to implement a semi-annual tender offer in May 2026.
The discount to net asset value (NAV) on a cum income basis (diluted for treasury shares) as at close of business on 7 April 2026 was 6.29%.
However, as the average discount to NAV (cum income) was 5.29% over the six months to 31 March 2026, the Board has concluded that it is not in the interests of shareholders as a whole to implement a semi-annual tender offer in May 2026.
The Board remains committed to managing the Company's discount to NAV and will look to buy back shares and/or operate six monthly tender offers if it is deemed to be in the interests of shareholders as a whole.
8 April 2026
For further information, please contact:
Sarah Beynsberger - 020 7743 3000
Lucy Dina
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tunga Chigovanyika - 020 7397 1915
Cavendish Securities plc